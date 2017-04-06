Land O’Lakes acquires Vermont Creamery

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — Vermont Creamery Co-Founders Bob Reese and Allison Hooper and Land O’Lakes Inc. President and CEO Chris Policinski announced in late March that their businesses have joined forces.

Vermont Creamery will become an independently operated subsidiary of Minnesota-based Land O’Lakes. It will continue to produce its signature products — aged goat cheeses, cultured butter and fresh dairy — at the creamery in Websterville, Vermont.

New owners

Hooper and Reese, who founded the business in 1984, say Land O’Lakes is the ideal new owner.

A farmer-owned food and agricultural cooperative, Land O’Lakes also includes Purina Animal Nutrition and WinField United.

Reese and Hooper will serve as trusted advisers and brand ambassadors for the business. President Adeline Druart and the leadership team will remain in place as will all employees of the business. Ayers Brook Goat Dairy is not included in the transaction and will be retained by the Hooper family.

The dairy is the country’s first demonstration goat dairy and will continue to serve as a key supplier to the creamery.The terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed.

The Creamery

In 2014, Vermont Creamery was the second cheesemaker in the world to earn B Corp certification and will maintain this certification under new ownership.

Vermont Creamery has won over 100 national and international awards. In its 32nd year of business, Vermont Creamery supports a network of more than 20 family farms, promoting sustainable agriculture in the region.