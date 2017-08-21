Lawrence County Fair livestock sale totals $238,000

By -
0
726
Lawrence grand lamb in ring

The 2017 Lawrence County Fair market livestock sale was held Aug. 19. Here’s a list of the champions and their sale prices. You can also scroll down to see a slide show of the winners’ photos, or click on individual youth names to see a larger photo.

(Photos/Reported by Susan Crowell)

Aug. 19, 2017
Sale Total:         $238,061.25
Total Lots:         286

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 37
Average: $ 2.08/pound with champions; $ 1.99/pound without
Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Grayson Miller
Bid: $3.60/pound             Weight: 1,356 pounds
Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Reserve champion: Wyatt Dean
Bid: $3.40/pound             Weight: 1,386 pounds
Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Grand champion carcass: Gracie Enscoe
Bid: $4/pound             Weight: 819 pounds
Buyer: Silver Spring Equine/Dr. Rob Kissick, Jim and Kara McGee

Reserve champion carcass: Angus Dean
Bid: $3.85/pound             Weight: 888 pounds
Buyer: H.E. Book Trucking & Excavating, Travis and Katie Book Seed Sales

Champion middleweight steer: Katelynn Bennett
Champion lightweight steer: Ayla Chapman
Reserve champion middleweight steer: Angus Dean
Reserve champion lightweight steer: Romy Slick

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 124
Average: $ 3.12/pound with champions; $3.01/pound without
Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Connor McCrumb
Bid: $12/pound             Weight: 271 pounds
Buyer: Bobbi’s Transportation Services

Reserve champion: Elon Horchler
Bid: $6.50/pound             Weight: 275 pounds
Buyer: The Crane Room Grille

Grand champion carcass: Kara Yannesse
Bid: $3.75/pound             Weight: 204 pounds
Buyer: Howard & Son Meat Packing, DJ’s Smokehouse

Reserve champion carcass: Bayleigh Miller
Bid: $4.50/pound             Weight: 194 pounds
Buyer: The Crane Room Grille

Champion light heavyweight: Wyatt Snyder
Champion middleweight: Meadow Whiting
Champion light/middleweight: Oriana Anthony
Champion lightweight: Samantha Van Kirk
Reserve champion light heavyweight: Brady Cooper
Reserve champion middleweight: Haley Pfaff
Reserve champion light middleweight: Logan King
Reserve champion lightweight: Katie McKee

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 11
Average: $10.65/lb. with champions; $7.46/lb. without

Grand champion: Devin Barger
Bid: $22/pound             Weight: 15.81 pounds
Buyer: Mahle Chiropractic

Reserve champion: Kylee Barger
Bid: $21/pound             Weight: 16.13 pounds
Buyer: Beatty Milk Hauling

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 55
Average: $4.46/pound with champions; $4.14/pound without
Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Jonathen Sniezek
Bid: $14/pound             Weight: 160 pounds
Buyer: The Crane Room Grill

Reserve champion: Connor McCrumb
Bid: $8/pound             Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: The Crane Room Grille

Grand champion carcass: Katelynn Bennett
Bid: $11/pound             Weight: 58 pounds
Buyer: Headliner Show Pigs

Reserve champion carcass: Laini Dean
Bid: $6/pound             Weight: 76 pounds
Buyer: CC Farms

Reserve champion heavyweight: Taylor Pfaff
Reserve champion middleweight: Meadow Whiting
Reserve champion lightweight: Ayla Chapman

(Listing of winners continues under photo gallery.)

Lawrence grand chicken

Jonah Haag raised the first-ever grand champion market pen of chickens to cross through the sale ring at the Lawrence County Fair. Wilco Equipment Repair, represented by Michelle, Collin and Craig Wilson, paid $12 a pound for the pen weighing 18.25 pounds.
<
>
<
>
1 View

Lawrence grand chicken

Jonah Haag raised the first-ever grand champion market pen of chickens to cross through the sale ring at the Lawrence County Fair. Wilco Equipment Repair, represented by Michelle, Collin and Craig Wilson, paid $12 a pound for the pen weighing 18.25 pounds.
2 View

Lawrence grand goat

Parker McCrumb’s 94-pound grand champion market goat sold for $9 a pound to Apple Grove Veterinary Clinic, represented by Brenda and Dr. Jeff McKissick.
3 View

Lawrence grand hog carcass

Kara Yannesse’s 204-pound grand champion market hog carcass sold for $3.75 a pound to Howard & Son Meat Packing and DJ’s Smokehouse, represented Nicole Howard.
4 View

Lawrence grand hog

Connor McCrumb’s 271-pound grand champion hog sold for $12 a pound to Bobbi’s Transportation Services, represented by Bobbi and Edward Fisher. Also pictured is Fair Queen Meadow Whiting.
5 View

Lawrence grand lamb carcass

Katelynn Bennett’s 58-pound grand champion market lamb carcass sold for $11 a pound to Headliner Show Pigs, represented by Lori Martin.
6 View

Lawrence grand lamb

Jonathen Sniezek, assisted by Elon Horchler at halter, sold his 160-pound grand champion lamb to The Crane Room Grille for $14 a pound. Also pictured is Fair Queen Meadow Whiting.
7 View

Lawrence grand rabbits

Devin Barger’s grand champion pen of rabbits, weighing 15.81 pounds, sold for $22 a pound to Mahle Chiropractic, represented by Jennifer and Mitch Mahle.
8 View

Lawrence grand steer carcass

The grand champion steer carcass, raised by Gracie Enscoe, with a hanging weight of 819 pounds, sold for $4 a pound to Kara (pictured) and Jim McGee and Silver Spring Equine/Dr. Rob Kissick, represented by Gayle Kissick.
9 View

Lawrence grand steer

Grayson Miller’s 1,356-pound grand champion market steer sold for $3.60 a pound to The Crane Room Grille. Also pictured is Fair Queen Meadow Whiting.
10 View

Lawrence reserve chicken

Alexis Brua’s reserve champion pen of market chickens weighing 16.63 pounds sold for $14 a pound to Pace J Farm/the Benninghoff family, Daryl Musser Custom Planting, Erin Loccisino and Triple J Fabrication, represented by Judy Benninghoff and Allison Musser.
11 View

Lawrence reserve goat carcass

ShuBrew and Beatty’s Country Market, represented by Doug Beatty, paid $5.50 a pound for the 43-pound reserve goat carcass, raised by Tori Davis.
12 View

Lawrence reserve goat

Parker McCrumb raised both the grand and reserve champion goats. His 84-pound reserve sold for $9 a pound to The New NW Sales Company, represented by Chance and Dianna Mezurek, and Headliner Show Pigs, represented by Lori Martin.
13 View

Lawrence reserve hog carcass

Bayleigh Miller’s 194-pound reserve champion market hog carcass sold for $4.50 a pound to The Crane Room Grille. Also pictured is Fair Queen Meadow Whiting.
14 View

Lawrence reserve hog

The Crane Room Grille paid $6.50 a pound for Elon Horchler’s 275-pound reserve champion hog. Also pictured is Fair Queen Meadow Whiting.
15 View

Lawrence reserve lamb carcass

Laini Dean’s 76-pound reserve champion market lamb carcass sold for $6 a pound to CC Farms, represented by Tawnya Curatola.
16 View

Lawrence reserve lamb

The Crane Room Grille paid $8 a pound for Connor McCrumb’s 138-pound reserve champion lamb. Also pictured is Fair Queen Meadow Whiting.
17 View

Lawrence reserve rabbits

Beatty Milk Hauling, represented by Doug Beatty and Claire Henry, paid $21 a pound for Kylee Barger’s reserve champion pen of rabbits weighing 16.13 pounds.
18 View

Lawrence reserve steer carcass

Travis and Katie Book Seed Sales and H.E. Book Trucking and Excavating, represented by Travis Book, paid $3 a pound for Angus Dean’s reserve champion steer carcass, which had a hanging weight of 888 pounds.
19 View

Lawrence reserve steer

Wyatt Dean raised the reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,386 pounds, which sold for $3.40 a pound to The Crane Room Grille.
20 View

Lawrence grand goat carcass

Ayla Chapman’s 50-pound grand champion market goat carcass sold for $6 a pound to Bob Miller Remodeling and Construction, represented by Robert Miller.

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 42
Average: $3.91/pound with champions; $3.63/pound without
Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion market goat: Parker McCrumb
Bid: $9/pound             Weight: 94 pounds
Buyer: Apple Grove Veterinary Clinic

Reserve champion: Parker McCrumb
Bid: $9/pound             Weight: 84 pounds
Buyer: The New NW Sales Company, Headliner Show Pigs

Grand champion carcass: Ayla Chapman
Bid: $6/pound             Weight: 50 pounds
Buyer: Bob Miller Remodeling and Construction

Reserve champion carcass: Tori Davis
Bid: $5.50/pound   Weight: 43 pounds
Buyer: ShuBrew, Beatty’s Country Market

Champion lightweight: Jordon Bell
Reserve champion heavyweight: Elon Horchler
Reserve champion middleweight: Paige Clyde
Reserve champion lightweight: Lydia Fair
 

MARKET CHICKENS

Number of Market Pens: 14
Average: $6.38/lb. with champions; $5.50/lb, without

Grand champion market goat: Jonah Haag
Bid: $12/pound             Weight: 18.25 pounds
Buyer: Wilco Equipment Repair

Reserve champion: Alexis Brua
Bid: $14/pound             Weight: 16.63 pounds
Buyer: Pace J Farm/the Benninghoff family, Daryl Musser Custom Planting, Erin Loccisino and Triple J Fabrication

Auctioneers and Ringmen:
Don Braham, Dylan Braham, Roger Croll, Mark Cunningham, Beth Hillmar, Duke Whiting

Fair Royalty: Queen Meadow Whiting

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.