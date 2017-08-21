Lawrence County Fair livestock sale totals $238,000

The 2017 Lawrence County Fair market livestock sale was held Aug. 19. Here’s a list of the champions and their sale prices. You can also scroll down to see a slide show of the winners’ photos, or click on individual youth names to see a larger photo.
(Photos/Reported by Susan Crowell) Aug. 19, 2017 Sale Total: $238,061.25 Total Lots: 286 STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 37
Average: $ 2.08/pound with champions; $ 1.99/pound without Number of Carcass Lots: 2 Grand champion: Grayson Miller Bid: $3.60/pound Weight: 1,356 pounds Buyer: Crane Room Grille Reserve champion: Wyatt Dean Bid: $3.40/pound Weight: 1,386 pounds Buyer: Crane Room Grille Grand champion carcass: Gracie Enscoe Bid: $4/pound Weight: 819 pounds Buyer: Silver Spring Equine/Dr. Rob Kissick, Jim and Kara McGee Reserve champion carcass: Angus Dean Bid: $3.85/pound Weight: 888 pounds Buyer: H.E. Book Trucking & Excavating, Travis and Katie Book Seed Sales Champion middleweight steer: Katelynn Bennett Champion lightweight steer: Ayla Chapman Reserve champion middleweight steer: Angus Dean Reserve champion lightweight steer: Romy Slick HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 124
Average: $ 3.12/pound with champions; $3.01/pound without Number of Carcass Lots: 2 Grand champion: Connor McCrumb Bid: $12/pound Weight: 271 pounds Buyer: Bobbi’s Transportation Services Reserve champion: Elon Horchler Bid: $6.50/pound Weight: 275 pounds Buyer: The Crane Room Grille Grand champion carcass: Kara Yannesse Bid: $3.75/pound Weight: 204 pounds Buyer: Howard & Son Meat Packing, DJ’s Smokehouse Reserve champion carcass: Bayleigh Miller Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 194 pounds Buyer: The Crane Room Grille Champion light heavyweight: Wyatt Snyder Champion middleweight: Meadow Whiting Champion light/middleweight: Oriana Anthony Champion lightweight: Samantha Van Kirk Reserve champion light heavyweight: Brady Cooper Reserve champion middleweight: Haley Pfaff Reserve champion light middleweight: Logan King Reserve champion lightweight: Katie McKee RABBITS
Number of Pens of Three: 11
Average: $10.65/lb. with champions; $7.46/lb. without Grand champion: Devin Barger Bid: $22/pound Weight: 15.81 pounds Buyer: Mahle Chiropractic Reserve champion: Kylee Barger Bid: $21/pound Weight: 16.13 pounds Buyer: Beatty Milk Hauling LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 55
Average: $4.46/pound with champions; $4.14/pound without Number of Carcass Lots: 2 Grand champion: Jonathen Sniezek Bid: $14/pound Weight: 160 pounds Buyer: The Crane Room Grill Reserve champion: Connor McCrumb Bid: $8/pound Weight: 138 pounds Buyer: The Crane Room Grille Grand champion carcass: Katelynn Bennett Bid: $11/pound Weight: 58 pounds Buyer: Headliner Show Pigs Reserve champion carcass: Laini Dean Bid: $6/pound Weight: 76 pounds Buyer: CC Farms Reserve champion heavyweight: Taylor Pfaff Reserve champion middleweight: Meadow Whiting Reserve champion lightweight: Ayla Chapman (Listing of winners continues under photo gallery.) Lawrence grand chickenJonah Haag raised the first-ever grand champion market pen of chickens to cross through the sale ring at the Lawrence County Fair. Wilco Equipment Repair, represented by Michelle, Collin and Craig Wilson, paid $12 a pound for the pen weighing 18.25 pounds. < > < > 1 View Lawrence grand chickenJonah Haag raised the first-ever grand champion market pen of chickens to cross through the sale ring at the Lawrence County Fair. Wilco Equipment Repair, represented by Michelle, Collin and Craig Wilson, paid $12 a pound for the pen weighing 18.25 pounds. 2 View Lawrence grand goatParker McCrumb’s 94-pound grand champion market goat sold for $9 a pound to Apple Grove Veterinary Clinic, represented by Brenda and Dr. Jeff McKissick. 3 View Lawrence grand hog carcassKara Yannesse’s 204-pound grand champion market hog carcass sold for $3.75 a pound to Howard & Son Meat Packing and DJ’s Smokehouse, represented Nicole Howard. 4 View Lawrence grand hogConnor McCrumb’s 271-pound grand champion hog sold for $12 a pound to Bobbi’s Transportation Services, represented by Bobbi and Edward Fisher. Also pictured is Fair Queen Meadow Whiting. 5 View Lawrence grand lamb carcassKatelynn Bennett’s 58-pound grand champion market lamb carcass sold for $11 a pound to Headliner Show Pigs, represented by Lori Martin. 6 View Lawrence grand lambJonathen Sniezek, assisted by Elon Horchler at halter, sold his 160-pound grand champion lamb to The Crane Room Grille for $14 a pound. Also pictured is Fair Queen Meadow Whiting. 7 View Lawrence grand rabbitsDevin Barger’s grand champion pen of rabbits, weighing 15.81 pounds, sold for $22 a pound to Mahle Chiropractic, represented by Jennifer and Mitch Mahle. 8 View Lawrence grand steer carcassThe grand champion steer carcass, raised by Gracie Enscoe, with a hanging weight of 819 pounds, sold for $4 a pound to Kara (pictured) and Jim McGee and Silver Spring Equine/Dr. Rob Kissick, represented by Gayle Kissick. 9 View Lawrence grand steerGrayson Miller’s 1,356-pound grand champion market steer sold for $3.60 a pound to The Crane Room Grille. Also pictured is Fair Queen Meadow Whiting. 10 View Lawrence reserve chickenAlexis Brua’s reserve champion pen of market chickens weighing 16.63 pounds sold for $14 a pound to Pace J Farm/the Benninghoff family, Daryl Musser Custom Planting, Erin Loccisino and Triple J Fabrication, represented by Judy Benninghoff and Allison Musser. 11 View Lawrence reserve goat carcassShuBrew and Beatty’s Country Market, represented by Doug Beatty, paid $5.50 a pound for the 43-pound reserve goat carcass, raised by Tori Davis. 12 View Lawrence reserve goatParker McCrumb raised both the grand and reserve champion goats. His 84-pound reserve sold for $9 a pound to The New NW Sales Company, represented by Chance and Dianna Mezurek, and Headliner Show Pigs, represented by Lori Martin. 13 View Lawrence reserve hog carcassBayleigh Miller’s 194-pound reserve champion market hog carcass sold for $4.50 a pound to The Crane Room Grille. Also pictured is Fair Queen Meadow Whiting. 14 View Lawrence reserve hogThe Crane Room Grille paid $6.50 a pound for Elon Horchler’s 275-pound reserve champion hog. Also pictured is Fair Queen Meadow Whiting. 15 View Lawrence reserve lamb carcassLaini Dean’s 76-pound reserve champion market lamb carcass sold for $6 a pound to CC Farms, represented by Tawnya Curatola. 16 View Lawrence reserve lambThe Crane Room Grille paid $8 a pound for Connor McCrumb’s 138-pound reserve champion lamb. Also pictured is Fair Queen Meadow Whiting. 17 View Lawrence reserve rabbitsBeatty Milk Hauling, represented by Doug Beatty and Claire Henry, paid $21 a pound for Kylee Barger’s reserve champion pen of rabbits weighing 16.13 pounds. 18 View Lawrence reserve steer carcassTravis and Katie Book Seed Sales and H.E. Book Trucking and Excavating, represented by Travis Book, paid $3 a pound for Angus Dean’s reserve champion steer carcass, which had a hanging weight of 888 pounds. 19 View Lawrence reserve steerWyatt Dean raised the reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,386 pounds, which sold for $3.40 a pound to The Crane Room Grille. 20 View Lawrence grand goat carcassAyla Chapman’s 50-pound grand champion market goat carcass sold for $6 a pound to Bob Miller Remodeling and Construction, represented by Robert Miller. GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 42
Average: $3.91/pound with champions; $3.63/pound without Number of Carcass Lots: 2 Grand champion market goat: Parker McCrumb Bid: $9/pound Weight: 94 pounds Buyer: Apple Grove Veterinary Clinic Reserve champion: Parker McCrumb Bid: $9/pound Weight: 84 pounds Buyer: The New NW Sales Company, Headliner Show Pigs Grand champion carcass: Ayla Chapman Bid: $6/pound Weight: 50 pounds Buyer: Bob Miller Remodeling and Construction Reserve champion carcass: Tori Davis Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 43 pounds Buyer: ShuBrew, Beatty’s Country Market Champion lightweight: Jordon Bell Reserve champion heavyweight: Elon Horchler Reserve champion middleweight: Paige Clyde Reserve champion lightweight: Lydia Fair MARKET CHICKENS
Number of Market Pens: 14
Average: $6.38/lb. with champions; $5.50/lb, without Grand champion market goat: Jonah Haag Bid: $12/pound Weight: 18.25 pounds Buyer: Wilco Equipment Repair Reserve champion: Alexis Brua Bid: $14/pound Weight: 16.63 pounds Buyer: Pace J Farm/the Benninghoff family, Daryl Musser Custom Planting, Erin Loccisino and Triple J Fabrication Auctioneers and Ringmen: Don Braham, Dylan Braham, Roger Croll, Mark Cunningham, Beth Hillmar, Duke Whiting Fair Royalty: Queen Meadow Whiting STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
