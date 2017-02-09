Malting barley conference set

XENIA, Ohio — The 2017 Malting Barley Conference and Trade Show, hosted by OSU Greene County Extension and Little Miami Farms, will be held at the Greene County fairgrounds March 24, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The fairgrounds is located at 100 Fairground Road, Xenia, Ohio.

The conference offers a full day of presentations from researchers and malting barley experts from The Ohio State University and Michigan State University, along with panel discussions from both Ohio farmers and industry representatives.

Field tour

The conference will end with a tour of Little Miami Farm’s malting barley fields in Xenia.

Registration is $20 and will include morning snacks and beverages, a full lunch provided by the Greene County Cattlemen Association, and materials. To register visit www.greene.osu.edu. For more information email Brian Kleinke at kleinke.3@osu.edu.