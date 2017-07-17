Market hog sets sale record at Trumbull County Fair

(Photos/Reported by Sarah Donkin)

July 15, 2017

Sale Total: $259,673.80

Total Lots: 279

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 1

Average: $20/pound with champions

Grand champion: Amber Jones

Bid: $20/pound Weight: 13.8 pounds

Buyer: Green and Golden Farm

MARKET CHICKENS

Number of Market Lots: 23

Average: $10.61/pound with champions; $10.29/pound without

Grand champion: Charles Gaylog

Bid: $11/pound Weight: 24.6 pounds

Buyer: Rome Feed

Reserve champion: Nathan Omerzo

Bid: $17/pound Weight: 20.2 pounds

Buyer: Kari Solomon

TURKEYS

Number of Market Lots: 21

Average: $10.11/pound with champions; $8.89/pound without

Grand champion: Jenna Lipps

Bid: $25/pound Weight: 37.6 pounds

Buyer: Joyce Jones

Reserve champion: Nathan Omerzo

Bid: $18/pound Weight: 42.8 pounds

Buyer: Geauga Credit Union

MARKET DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 11

Average: $8.76/pound with champions; $7.63/pound without

Grand champion: Wyatt Baer

Bid: $14/pound Weight: 7.9 pounds

Buyer: Geauga Credit Union

Reserve champion: Tori DePizzo

Bid: $14/pound Weight: 7.5 pounds

Buyer: Geauga Credit Union

MARKET GEESE

Number of Market Lots: 1

Average: $32/pound with champions

Grand champion: Lauren Omerzo

Bid: $32/pound Weight: 10.5 pounds

Buyer: Kari Solomon

CARCASS GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 8

Average: $10.75/pound with champions; $6.31/pound without

Grand champion: Noelle Barnes

Bid: $25/pound Weight: 36 pounds

Buyer: Mike Yoder Hubner Seed

Reserve champion: Hayden Rozzo

Bid: $20/pound Weight: 46 pounds

Buyer: Cafe 422

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 7

Average: $8.44/pound with champions; $7.08/pound without

Grand champion: Courtney Hubbard

Bid: $12/pound Weight: 90 pounds

Buyer: Grandmothers Who Care

Reserve champion/Trumbull County born and bred: Tate Smith

Bid: $11/pound Weight: 91 pounds

Buyer: Bryan Griffis

DAIRY GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 4

Average: $5.70/pound with champions; $4.84/pound without

Grand champion: Heidi Stiffler

Bid: $8/pound Weight: 90 pounds

Buyer: Michael Miller

Reserve champion: Jeremiah Adams

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 79 pounds

Buyer: Heath Davis

CARCASS LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 13

Average: $7.87/pound with champions; $7.03/pound without

Grand champion: MiKayla List

Bid: $ 13/pound Weight: 77 pounds

Buyer: Bacconi’s Lickety Split

Reserve champion: Amy Strimple

Bid: $13/pound Weight: 35 pounds

Buyer: LaFarge

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 12

Average: $3.53/pound with champions; $3.39/pound without

Grand champion/Senior master shepherd: MiKayla List

Bid: $6/pound Weight: 134 pounds

Buyer: The Review Newspapers

Reserve champion: MiKayla List

Bid: $4.25/pound Weight: 137 pounds

Buyer: Mark Thomas Ford

Intermediate master shepherd: Laura Perticone

Junior master shepherd: Milenka Moody

Novice master shepherd: Logan Corson

Rate of gain winner: Haidyn Williams

DAIRY FEEDERS

Number of Market Lots: 16

Average: $1.56/pound with champions; $1.56/pound without

Grand champion: Logan Smallsreed

Bid: $1.85/pound Weight: 527 pounds

Buyer: Gilanyi Farms

Reserve champion/Outstanding project: Cody Kibler

Bid: $1.25/pound Weight: 470 pounds

Buyer: Northside Farms

CARCASS BEEF

Number of Market Lots: 13

Average: $4.36/pound with champions; $4.34/pound without

Grand champion: Madison Murray

Bid: $4/pound Weight: 808 pounds

Buyer: Ainsley Oil Company

Reserve champion/outstanding project: Marcus Murray

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 697 pounds

Buyer: Dr. James LaPolla Jr.

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 26

Average: $2.68/pound with champions; $2.57/pound without

Grand champion: Chloe Williams

Bid: $4/pound Weight: 1,312 pounds

Buyer: Gibson Insurance

Reserve champion: Luke Culp

Bid: $3.85/pound Weight: 1,382 pounds

Buyer: Geist Associates Inc.

CARCASS HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 18

Average: $3.81/pound with champions; $3.00/pound without

Grand champion: Chloe Cayen-Thompson

Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 166 pounds

Buyer: Sunburst Environmental

Reserve champion: Noelle Barnes

Bid: $15/pound Weight: 198 pounds

Buyer: JB’s Four Seasons Farms

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 91

Average: $2.49/pound with champions; $2.29/pound without

Grand champion: Hayden Rozzo

Bid: $30/pound RECORD Weight: 269 pounds

Buyer: Hubner Seed, Warren Diesel, JB’s Four Seasons Farms, Jim Brown Seed Sales, King Brothers and King Sanitary, and Young Financial Group

Reserve champion: Diesel Williams

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 261 pounds

Buyer: Hudson Companies

Supreme showman/Intermediate showmanship winner: Lauren Phillips

Senior showmanship winner: Hunter Griffis

Junior showmanship winner: Ronald Imhoff III

AUCTIONEERS/RINGMEN:

Duke Whiting, Drew Turner, Mike Davis, Heath Davis, Larry Postlethwait Sr., Larry Postlethwait Jr., Leona Pliszka.

