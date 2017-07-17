Market hog sets sale record at Trumbull County Fair

HOGS Number of Market Lots: 91 Average: $2.49/pound withchampions; $2.29/pound without
Grand champion: Hayden Rozzo Bid: $30/pound RECORD Weight: 269 pounds Buyer: Hubner Seed, Warren Diesel, JB’s Four Seasons Farms, Jim Brown Seed Sales, King Brothers and King Sanitary, and Young Financial Group
Supreme showman/Intermediate showmanship winner: Lauren Phillips Senior showmanship winner: Hunter Griffis Junior showmanship winner: Ronald Imhoff III
AUCTIONEERS/RINGMEN: Duke Whiting, Drew Turner, Mike Davis, Heath Davis, Larry Postlethwait Sr., Larry Postlethwait Jr., Leona Pliszka.
Diesel Williams showed the reserve champion market hog. Hudson Companies, represented by Brian and Oakley Wires, purchased the 261-pound hog for $5 per pound. Also pictured is Anistyn Williams. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
The grand champion carcass hog, weighing 166 pounds, was shown by Chloe Cayen-Thompson. Sunburst Environmental Services, represented by Jason Westberry and his son and daughter, Jason and Olivia Westberry, purchased the hog for $4.50 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Hayden Rozzo showed the grand champion market hog, weighing 269 pounds. Jim Brown Seed Sales, represented by Mike Rozzo, JB’s Four Seasons Farms, represented by Jamie and Jim Brown, Hubner Seeds, represented by Mike Yoder, Warren Diesel, represented by Joey McFalls, Young Financial Group, and King Brothers and King Sanitary purchased the hog for a record-setting $30 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Luke Culp showed the reserve champion market beef, weighing 1,382 pounds. Geist Associates, Inc., represented by Allen Geist and Donna Helmick, purchased the beef for $3.85. Also pictured is Logan Culp. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Madison Murray showed the grand champion carcass beef, weighing 808 pounds. Ainsley Oil, represented by Pete and Madison Bradley, purchased the beef for $4 per pound. Also pictured is Claudia Criss. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Cody Kibler won the reserve champion dairy feeder honors and the outstanding project honors. His animal, weighing 470 pounds, was purchased by Northside Farms, represented by Lauren Seames, Sydney Dickerson and Drayton Willey, for $1.25 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
The reserve champion market lamb, weighing 137 pounds, was shown by MiKayla List. Mark Thomas Ford, represented by Tom Levak, purchased the lamb for $4.25 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
MiKayla List showed the grand champion carcass lamb. Bacconi’s Lickety Split, represented by Alinee Bacconi and Hudson Miller, purchased the 77-pound lamb for $13 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Nathan Omerzo showed the reserve champion market turkey, weighing 42.8 pounds. Geauga Credit Union, represented by Lisa Briggs, purchased the bird for $18 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Amber Jones showed the grand champion market rabbit pen, weighing 13.8 pounds. Green and Golden Farm, represented by Richard Houk, purchased the pen for $20 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)