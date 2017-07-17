Market hog sets sale record at Trumbull County Fair

By -
0
1731
Grand market hog
The grand champion market hog, exhibited by Hayden Rozzo, set a Trumbull County Fair sale record July 15. Jim Brown Seed Sales, represented by Mike Rozzo, JB’s Four Seasons Farms, represented by Jamie and Jim Brown, Hubner Seeds, represented by Mike Yoder, Warren Diesel, represented by Joey McFalls, Young Financial Group, and King Brothers and King Sanitary purchased the 269-pound hog for a record-setting $30 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)

(Photos/Reported by Sarah Donkin)

July 15, 2017
Sale Total:          $259,673.80
Total Lots: 279        

(Scroll down to see a slideshow of the winners’ photos; click on an individual’s name to see a larger photo)

RABBITS
Number of Pens of Three: 1
Average: $20/pound with champions

Grand champion: Amber Jones
Bid: $20/pound              Weight: 13.8 pounds
Buyer: Green and Golden Farm

MARKET CHICKENS
Number of Market Lots: 23
Average: $10.61/pound with champions; $10.29/pound without

Grand champion: Charles Gaylog
Bid: $11/pound             Weight: 24.6 pounds
Buyer: Rome Feed

Reserve champion: Nathan Omerzo
Bid: $17/pound              Weight: 20.2 pounds
Buyer: Kari Solomon

TURKEYS
Number of Market Lots: 21
Average: $10.11/pound with champions; $8.89/pound without

Grand champion: Jenna Lipps
Bid: $25/pound             Weight: 37.6 pounds
Buyer: Joyce Jones

Reserve champion: Nathan Omerzo
Bid: $18/pound              Weight: 42.8 pounds
Buyer: Geauga Credit Union

MARKET DUCKS
Number of Market Lots: 11
Average: $8.76/pound with champions; $7.63/pound without

Grand champion: Wyatt Baer
Bid: $14/pound             Weight: 7.9 pounds
Buyer: Geauga Credit Union

Reserve champion: Tori DePizzo
Bid: $14/pound             Weight: 7.5 pounds
Buyer: Geauga Credit Union

MARKET GEESE
Number of Market Lots: 1
Average: $32/pound with champions

Grand champion: Lauren Omerzo
Bid: $32/pound             Weight: 10.5 pounds
Buyer: Kari Solomon

CARCASS GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 8
Average: $10.75/pound with champions; $6.31/pound without

Grand champion: Noelle Barnes
Bid: $25/pound              Weight: 36 pounds
Buyer: Mike Yoder Hubner Seed

Reserve champion: Hayden Rozzo
Bid: $20/pound              Weight: 46 pounds
Buyer: Cafe 422

GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 7
Average: $8.44/pound with champions; $7.08/pound without

Grand champion: Courtney Hubbard
Bid: $12/pound              Weight: 90 pounds
Buyer: Grandmothers Who Care

Reserve champion/Trumbull County born and bred: Tate Smith
Bid: $11/pound              Weight: 91 pounds
Buyer: Bryan Griffis

DAIRY GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 4
Average: $5.70/pound with champions; $4.84/pound without

Grand champion: Heidi Stiffler
Bid: $8/pound              Weight: 90 pounds
Buyer: Michael Miller

Reserve champion: Jeremiah Adams
Bid: $5/pound              Weight: 79 pounds
Buyer: Heath Davis

CARCASS LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 13
Average: $7.87/pound with champions; $7.03/pound without

Grand champion: MiKayla List
Bid: $ 13/pound              Weight: 77 pounds
Buyer: Bacconi’s Lickety Split

Reserve champion: Amy Strimple 
Bid: $13/pound              Weight: 35 pounds
Buyer: LaFarge

LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 12
Average: $3.53/pound with champions; $3.39/pound without

Grand champion/Senior master shepherd: MiKayla List
Bid: $6/pound              Weight: 134 pounds
Buyer: The Review Newspapers

Reserve champion: MiKayla List 
Bid: $4.25/pound              Weight: 137 pounds
Buyer: Mark Thomas Ford

Intermediate master shepherd: Laura Perticone
Junior master shepherd: Milenka Moody
Novice master shepherd: Logan Corson
Rate of gain winner: Haidyn Williams

DAIRY FEEDERS
Number of Market Lots:  16
Average: $1.56/pound with champions; $1.56/pound without

Grand champion: Logan Smallsreed
Bid: $1.85/pound              Weight: 527 pounds
Buyer: Gilanyi Farms

Reserve champion/Outstanding project: Cody Kibler
Bid: $1.25/pound              Weight: 470 pounds
Buyer: Northside Farms

CARCASS BEEF
Number of Market Lots: 13
Average: $4.36/pound with champions; $4.34/pound without

Grand champion: Madison Murray
Bid: $4/pound              Weight: 808 pounds
Buyer: Ainsley Oil Company

Reserve champion/outstanding project: Marcus Murray
Bid: $5/pound              Weight: 697 pounds
Buyer: Dr. James LaPolla Jr.

STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 26
Average: $2.68/pound with champions; $2.57/pound without

Grand champion: Chloe Williams
Bid: $4/pound              Weight: 1,312 pounds
Buyer: Gibson Insurance

Reserve champion: Luke Culp
Bid: $3.85/pound              Weight: 1,382 pounds
Buyer: Geist Associates Inc.

CARCASS HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 18
Average: $3.81/pound with champions; $3.00/pound without

Grand champion: Chloe Cayen-Thompson
Bid: $4.50/pound              Weight: 166 pounds
Buyer: Sunburst Environmental

Reserve champion: Noelle Barnes
Bid: $15/pound              Weight: 198 pounds
Buyer: JB’s Four Seasons Farms

HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 91
Average: $2.49/pound with  champions; $2.29/pound without

Grand champion: Hayden Rozzo
Bid: $30/pound RECORD             Weight: 269 pounds
Buyer: Hubner Seed, Warren Diesel, JB’s Four Seasons Farms, Jim Brown Seed Sales, King Brothers and King Sanitary, and Young Financial Group

Reserve champion: Diesel Williams
Bid: $5/pound              Weight: 261 pounds
Buyer: Hudson Companies

Supreme showman/Intermediate showmanship winner: Lauren Phillips
Senior showmanship winner: Hunter Griffis
Junior showmanship winner: Ronald Imhoff III

AUCTIONEERS/RINGMEN:
Duke Whiting, Drew Turner, Mike Davis, Heath Davis, Larry Postlethwait Sr., Larry Postlethwait Jr., Leona Pliszka.

Trumbull County Reserve Champion Market Hog

Diesel Williams showed the reserve champion market hog. Hudson Companies, represented by Brian and Oakley Wires, purchased the 261-pound hog for $5 per pound. Also pictured is Anistyn Williams. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
<
>
<
>
1 View

Trumbull County Reserve Champion Market Hog

Diesel Williams showed the reserve champion market hog. Hudson Companies, represented by Brian and Oakley Wires, purchased the 261-pound hog for $5 per pound. Also pictured is Anistyn Williams. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
2 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Carcass Hog

The grand champion carcass hog, weighing 166 pounds, was shown by Chloe Cayen-Thompson. Sunburst Environmental Services, represented by Jason Westberry and his son and daughter, Jason and Olivia Westberry, purchased the hog for $4.50 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
3 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Market Hog

Hayden Rozzo showed the grand champion market hog, weighing 269 pounds. Jim Brown Seed Sales, represented by Mike Rozzo, JB’s Four Seasons Farms, represented by Jamie and Jim Brown, Hubner Seeds, represented by Mike Yoder, Warren Diesel, represented by Joey McFalls, Young Financial Group, and King Brothers and King Sanitary purchased the hog for a record-setting $30 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
4 View

Trumbull County Reserve Champion Carcass Hog

Noelle Barnes showed the reserve champion carcass hog. JB’s Four Season Farms, represented by Jim Brown, purchased the 198-pound hog for $15 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
5 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Market Beef

Chloe Williams showed the grand champion market beef, weighing 1,312 pounds. Gibson Insurance, represented by Dave Thompson, purchased the beef for $4 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
6 View

Trumbull County Reserve Champion Carcass Beef

Marcus Murray showed the reserve champion carcass beef, weighing 697 pounds. Dr. James LaPolla Jr., Howland Township Trustee, purchased the beef for $5 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
7 View

Trumbull County Reserve Champion Market Beef

Luke Culp showed the reserve champion market beef, weighing 1,382 pounds. Geist Associates, Inc., represented by Allen Geist and Donna Helmick, purchased the beef for $3.85. Also pictured is Logan Culp. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
8 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Carcass Beef

Madison Murray showed the grand champion carcass beef, weighing 808 pounds. Ainsley Oil, represented by Pete and Madison Bradley, purchased the beef for $4 per pound. Also pictured is Claudia Criss. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
9 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Dairy Feeder

Logan Smallsreed showed the grand champion dairy feeder, weighing 527 pounds. Gilanyi Farm, represented by Steve Gilanyi, purchased the animal for $1.85 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
10 View

Trumbull County Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder

Cody Kibler won the reserve champion dairy feeder honors and the outstanding project honors. His animal, weighing 470 pounds, was purchased by Northside Farms, represented by Lauren Seames, Sydney Dickerson and Drayton Willey, for $1.25 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
11 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Market Lamb

MiKayla List showed the grand champion market lamb, weighing 134 pounds. The Review Newspapers, represented by John Kroner, purchased the lamb for $6 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
12 View

Trumbull County Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb

Amy Strimple showed the reserve champion carcass lamb, weighing 35 pounds. LaFarge, represented by Harry Wolfe, purchased the lamb for $13 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
13 View

Trumbull County Reserve Champion Market Lamb

The reserve champion market lamb, weighing 137 pounds, was shown by MiKayla List. Mark Thomas Ford, represented by Tom Levak, purchased the lamb for $4.25 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
14 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Carcass Lamb

MiKayla List showed the grand champion carcass lamb. Bacconi’s Lickety Split, represented by Alinee Bacconi and Hudson Miller, purchased the 77-pound lamb for $13 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
15 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Market Dairy Goat

Heidi Stiffler showed the grand champion market dairy goat, weighing 90 pounds. Michael Miller purchased the goat for $8 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
16 View

Trumbull County Reserve Champion Market Dairy Goat

The reserve champion market dairy goat, weighing 79 pounds, was shown by Jeremiah Adams and purchased by Heath Davis for $5 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
17 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Turkey

Jenna Lipps showed the grand champion market turkey. Joyce Jones purchased the 37.6-pound bird for $25 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
18 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Carcass Goat

Noelle Barnes showed the grand champion carcass goat, weighing 36 pounds. Hubner Seed, represented by Mike Yoder, purchased the goat for $25 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
19 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Market Goat

Courtney Hubbard showed the grand champion market goat. Grandma’s Who Care, represented by Cathy Hogue, purchased the 90-pound goat for $12 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
20 View

Trumbull County Reserve Champion Carcass Goat

The reserve champion carcass goat was shown by Hayden Rozzo. Cafe 422, represented by Stacey Rozzo, purchased the 46-pound goat for $20 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
21 View

Trumbull County Reserve Champion Market Goat

Tate Smith showed the reserve champion market goat, weighing 91 pounds. Bryan Griffis purchased the goat for $11 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
22 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Goose

Lauren Omerzo showed the grand champion market goose, weighing 10.5 pounds. Kari Solomon purchased the duck for $32 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
23 View

Trumbull County Reserve Champion Duck

Tori DePizzo showed the reserve champion market duck. Geauga Credit Union, represented by Lisa Briggs, purchased the 7.5-pound duck for $14 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
24 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Duck

Wyatt Baer showed the grand champion market duck, weighing 7.9 pounds. Geauga Credit Union, represented by Lisa Briggs, purchased the duck for $14 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
25 View

Trumbull County Reserve Champion Turkey

Nathan Omerzo showed the reserve champion market turkey, weighing 42.8 pounds. Geauga Credit Union, represented by Lisa Briggs, purchased the bird for $18 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
26 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Market Chicken

Charles Gaylog showed the grand champion market chicken pen. Rome Feed South, represented by Jeff Jones, purchased the pen, weighing 24.6 pounds, for $11 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
27 View

Trumbull County Grand Champion Market Rabbit

Amber Jones showed the grand champion market rabbit pen, weighing 13.8 pounds. Green and Golden Farm, represented by Richard Houk, purchased the pen for $20 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
28 View

Trumbull County Reserve Champion Market Chicken

The reserve champion market chicken pen was shown by Nathan Omerzo. Kari Solomon purchased the 20.2-pound pen for $17 per pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.