Marshall County Fair sale over $200,000

grand champion lamb
The grand champion lamb, shown by Gummy Bertram, sold for $42 per pound to Accessories LTD. (Submitted photo)

July 28, 2017
Sale Total: $258,091.53
Total Lots: 166

STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 28
Average: $2.91/pound

Grand champion: Alyssa Strope
Bid: $5/pound              Weight: 1,321 pounds
Buyer: Young’s Cattle Company, American Petroleum Partners

Reserve champion: Sydney Burkle
Bid: $4/pound              Weight: 1,171 pounds
Buyer: Accessories LTD, Green Acres Power Sports

HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 93
Average: $3.64/pound

Grand champion: Wade Lucey
Bid: $28/pound              Weight: 280 pounds
Buyer: Young’s Cattle Company, American Petroleum Partners

Reserve champion: Delaney Lucey
Bid: $18/pound              Weight: 273 pounds
Buyer: Young’s Cattle Company, American Petroleum Partners

LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 45
Average: $6.33/pound

Grand champion: Gummy Bertram
Bid: $42/pound              Weight: 137 pounds
Buyer: Accessories LTD

Reserve champion: Alyssa Strope
Bid: $25/pound              Weight: 136 pounds
Buyer: Young’s Cattle Company

Marshall County Supreme Showman

Delaney Lucey was the Supreme Champion Showman at the Marshall County Fair in Moundsville, West Virginia. (Submitted photo)
