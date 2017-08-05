Marshall County Fair sale over $200,000

<

1 View Marshall County Supreme Showman Delaney Lucey was the Supreme Champion Showman at the Marshall County Fair in Moundsville, West Virginia. (Submitted photo)

2 View Marshall County grand champion lamb Gummy Bertram showed the grand champion lamb, weighing 137 pounds. Accessories LTD purchased the lamb for $42 per pound. (Submitted photo)

3 View Marshall County reserve champion lamb Alyssa Strope showed the reserve champion lamb, weighing 136 pounds. Young’s Cattle Company, represented by Rick and Jayne Young, purchased the lamb for $25 per pound. (Submitted photo)

4 View Marshall County reserve champion hog Delaney Lucey had the reserve champion hog. Young’s Cattle Company, represented by Rick and Jayne Young, and American Petroleum Partners, represented by Dustin Emenhiser, purchased the 273-pound hog for $18 per pound. (Submitted photo)

5 View Marshall County grand champion steer Alyssa Strope showed the grand champion steer, weighing 1,321 pounds. Young’s Cattle Company, represented by Rick and Jayne Young, and American Petroleum Partners, represented by Dustin Emenhiser, purchased the steer for $5 per pound. (Submitted photo)

6 View Marshall County reserve champion steer Sydney Burkle had the reserve champion steer, weighing 1171 pounds. Accessories LTD and Green Acres Power Sports purchased the steer for $4 per pound. (Submitted photo)