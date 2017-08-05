Marshall County Fair sale over $200,000

Delaney Lucey had the reserve champion hog. Young’s Cattle Company, represented by Rick and Jayne Young, and American Petroleum Partners, represented by Dustin Emenhiser, purchased the 273-pound hog for $18 per pound. (Submitted photo)
Alyssa Strope showed the grand champion steer, weighing 1,321 pounds. Young’s Cattle Company, represented by Rick and Jayne Young, and American Petroleum Partners, represented by Dustin Emenhiser, purchased the steer for $5 per pound. (Submitted photo)
Wade Lucey showed the 280-pound grand champion hog. Young’s Cattle Company, represented by Rick and Jayne Young, and American Petroleum Partners, represented by Dustin Emenhiser, purchased the hog for $28 per pound. (Submitted photo)