Master Gardeners plan symposium

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are holding their spring symposium April 1, at the Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road in New Castle, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

This year’s program will feature four educational topics. Plant expert Barry Glick, known around the world for his work on hellebores and wildflowers and founder of Sunshine Farm and Gardens in West Virginia, will present two programs, “Woodland Wonders from the Wild,” and “The Joy of Propagation.”

Roxanne Swann, environmental botanist and horticulturalist with the Audubon Society Western Pennsylvania, will present “Flowers and Feathers,” which looks at the connections that birds have with plants, and how plants support birds throughout the winter.

Cost is $50 and includes a continental breakfast, lunch and workshop packet. There will also be a silent auction and a variety of vendors.

Register at http://extension.psu.edu/gardening/events, or call 724-774-3003, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Register by March 22. Walk-in price is $55 and will be accepted only if space permits.