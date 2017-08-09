Mercer County 4-H Roundup results

<

Mercer goat lead

Mercer kid and cookies

Mercer grand goat: Woodrow Nickel sold his 91-pound grand champion market goat for $10 a pound to Eric Watson (left), of Watson's Inc., Beth Hillmar, of New Wilmington Sales Co., and Mike Uber, for New Wilmington Veterinary Service.

Mercer grand hog: Bailey Kasbee sold her grand champion market hog for $8.25 a pound to TimberCreek Restaurant, represented by Julie Kelly.

Mercer grand lamb: Shelby Rader sold her 147-pound champion market lamb for $9.50 a pound to Matt Miller of The Area Shopper and Miller's Auction Service.

Mercer grand poultry: Addison Olson (right) sold her 23-pound grand champion market poultry for $30 a pound to Brina Wagler of Wagler's Camp Perry, with Alexis Riley (left) and Deven Olson holding the basket.

Mercer grand rabbit: Andrew Edney sold his 7-pound champion market rabbit project for $70 a pound to Matt Tomeo, of Tomeo Farms trailer and Husqvarna supply.

Mercer grand steer: Courtnie Roberts sold her 1,430-pound reserve champion market steer for $3 a pound to Kelley McGowan and Missy Whetzel, for Hoss's Steak & Sea House.

Mercer reserve goat: Tucker Maine sold his 78-pound reserve champion market goat for $7 a pound to Norma Struthers RE/MAX, represented by Shelley Struthers-Carfolo and Lucas Struthers.

Mercer reserve hog: Kenneth Yarnell sold his 240-pound reserve champion market hog for $6 a pound to Chris Clark of SJA Pitch & Putt.

Mercer reserve lamb: Carlin Ligo sold her 140-pound reserve champion market lamb for $8 a pound to D.J. Howard of Howard and Son Meat Packing, and D.J.'s Smokehouse.

Mercer reserve poultry: Lauren Steele sold her 16.8-pound reserve champion market poultry for $35 a pound to Newton Financial Services of Mercer, Pa.

Mercer reserve rabbit: Lauren Best sold her 6.2-pound reserve champion market rabbit project for $50 a pound to John and David McCullough and Donte Aloisio, for Coolspring Corn Maze.