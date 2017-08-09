Mercer County 4-H Roundup results

Mercer grand lamb
Shelby Rader sold her 147-pound champion market lamb for $9.50 a pound to Matt Miller of The Area Shopper and Miller’s Auction Service.

Reported/Photos by Chris Kick

Sale Total:$101,835.83

Total animal Lots:  151

Cheese Sale Total:  $9,485.00

Total Lots:          26

Mercer goat lead

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 14

Average: $1.79/pound with champions

$1.44/pound without champions

Grand champion: Chance Rains

Bid: $4.10/pound              Weight: 1,376 pounds

Buyer: Fairview Cheese

Reserve champion: Courtnie Roberts

Bid: $3/pound              Weight: 1,430 pounds

Buyer: Hoss’s Steak and Sea House

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 91

Average: $2.23/pound with champions

Average: $2.11/pound without champions

Grand champion: Bailey Kasbee

Bid: $8.25             Weight: 266 pounds

Buyer: TimberCreek Restaurant

Reserve champion: Kenneth Yarnell

Bid: $6/pound              Weight: 240 pounds

Buyer: SJA Pitch & Putt

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 19

Average: $3.40/pound with champions

Average: $2.75/pound without champions

Grand champion: Shelby Rader

Bid: $9.50/pound              Weight: 147 pounds

Buyer: The Area Shopper, Miller’s Auction Service

Reserve champion: Carlin Ligo

Bid: $8/pound              Weight: 140 pounds

Buyer: Howard and Son Meat Packing, and D.J.’s Smokehouse.

RABBITS

Number of Market Lots: 1

Average: $262.40/head without champions

Number of rabbit Pens: 4

Average: $30.93/pound with champions

Average: $9.54/pound without champions

Grand champion rabbit project: Andrew Edney

Bid: $70/pound              Weight: 7 pounds

Buyer: Tomeo Farms trailer and Husqvarna supply

Reserve champion rabbit project: Lauren Best

Bid: $50/pound              Weight: 6.2 pounds

Buyer: Coolspring Corn Maze

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 17

Average: $3.41/pound with champions

Average: $2.90/pound without champions

Grand champion: Woodrow Nickel

Bid: $10/pound              Weight: 91 pounds

Buyer: Watson’s Inc, New Wilmington Sales Co., and
New Wilmington Veterinary Service

Reserve champion: Tucker Maine

Bid: $7/pound              Weight: 78 pounds

Buyer: Norma Struthers RE/MAX

CHICKENS

Number of Market Lots: 5

Average: $15.49/pound with champions

Average: $5.42/pound without champions

Grand champion: Addison Olson

Bid: $30/pound       Weight: 23 pounds

Buyer: Wagler’s Camp Perry

Reserve champion: Lauren Steele

Bid: $35/pound        Weight: 16.8 pounds

Buyer: Newton Financial Services

CHEESE

Number of Market Lots: 26

Average: $364.80

Total: $9,485.00

High cheese yield winner: Kara Yannesse

Milk converted to 7.44 pounds cheese     Bid: $400

Auctioneers/ringmen: Sherman Allen, Don Braham, Dylan Braham,
Beth Hillmar, Matt Lawrence, Justin Loomis, Simon Miller,
Charles Mowry, Matt Tomeo, Duke Whiting

Chris Kick lives in Wooster, Ohio. An American FFA Degree recipient, he holds a bachelor’s in creative writing from Ashland University. He spends his free time on his grandparents’ farms in Wayne and Holmes counties.

