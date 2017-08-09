Mercer County 4-H Roundup results

Reported/Photos by Chris Kick
Sale Total:$101,835.83
Total animal Lots: 151
Cheese Sale Total: $9,485.00
Total Lots: 26
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 14
Average: $1.79/pound with champions
$1.44/pound without champions
Grand champion: Chance Rains
Bid: $4.10/pound Weight: 1,376 pounds
Buyer: Fairview Cheese
Reserve champion: Courtnie Roberts
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 1,430 pounds
Buyer: Hoss’s Steak and Sea House
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 91
Average: $2.23/pound with champions
Average: $2.11/pound without champions
Grand champion: Bailey Kasbee
Bid: $8.25 Weight: 266 pounds
Buyer: TimberCreek Restaurant
Reserve champion: Kenneth Yarnell
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 240 pounds
Buyer: SJA Pitch & Putt
LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 19
Average: $3.40/pound with champions
Average: $2.75/pound without champions
Grand champion: Shelby Rader
Bid: $9.50/pound Weight: 147 pounds
Buyer: The Area Shopper, Miller’s Auction Service
Reserve champion: Carlin Ligo
Bid: $8/pound Weight: 140 pounds
Buyer: Howard and Son Meat Packing, and D.J.’s Smokehouse.
RABBITS
Number of Market Lots: 1
Average: $262.40/head without champions
Number of rabbit Pens: 4
Average: $30.93/pound with champions
Average: $9.54/pound without champions
Grand champion rabbit project: Andrew Edney
Bid: $70/pound Weight: 7 pounds
Buyer: Tomeo Farms trailer and Husqvarna supply
Reserve champion rabbit project: Lauren Best
Bid: $50/pound Weight: 6.2 pounds
Buyer: Coolspring Corn Maze
GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 17
Average: $3.41/pound with champions
Average: $2.90/pound without champions
Grand champion: Woodrow Nickel
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 91 pounds
Buyer: Watson’s Inc, New Wilmington Sales Co., and
New Wilmington Veterinary Service
Reserve champion: Tucker Maine
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 78 pounds
Buyer: Norma Struthers RE/MAX
CHICKENS
Number of Market Lots: 5
Average: $15.49/pound with champions
Average: $5.42/pound without champions
Grand champion: Addison Olson
Bid: $30/pound Weight: 23 pounds
Buyer: Wagler’s Camp Perry
Reserve champion: Lauren Steele
Bid: $35/pound Weight: 16.8 pounds
Buyer: Newton Financial Services
CHEESE
Number of Market Lots: 26
Average: $364.80
Total: $9,485.00
High cheese yield winner: Kara Yannesse
Milk converted to 7.44 pounds cheese Bid: $400
Auctioneers/ringmen: Sherman Allen, Don Braham, Dylan Braham,
Beth Hillmar, Matt Lawrence, Justin Loomis, Simon Miller,
Charles Mowry, Matt Tomeo, Duke Whiting