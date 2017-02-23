New York organic group to hold hemp and crop update

GENEVA, N.Y. — The last of the 2017 New York Certified Organic winter meetings is March 13, in Geneva, and will include an update on organic hemp production trials plus presentations on nutrient balancing, crop production, and alternative forage production for organic farming systems.

Presenters include Cornell University and University of Vermont faculty, and a New York organic dairy farmer. The meeting will start promptly at 10 a.m. in Jordan Hall at 630 W. North Street, at the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station, Geneva.

There is no cost or need to register to attend the NYCO meetings; participants are asked to bring a dish for potluck lunch. Heather Darby, an agronomic and soils specialist with the University of Vermont, will review field trials conducted at the University research farm on organic hemp production in the Northeast and narrow row organic spring grain production.

Quirine Ketterings, of the Cornel University Nutrient Management Spear Program and Cornell PRO-DAIRY Program Senior Extension Associate Karl Czymmek, will show how doing annual whole farm mass balance assessments can help farmers understand the long-term capacity to support optimum yields and identify management strategies.

Organic dairy farmer Tim Demerree, from Little Falls, New York, will talk about his experience with growing annuals, including sudangrass, millet and sorghum for forage.

For more details, contact Fay Benson, 607-391-2699, or afb3@cornell.edu. Information on past NYCO meetings is online at www.blogs.cornell.edu/organicdairyinitiative/.