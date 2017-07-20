NSIP to hold first Eastern region sheep sale Aug. 12

WOOSTER, Ohio — The first ever Eastern National Sheep Improvement Program (NSIP) Sheep Sale will take place Aug. 12, at the Wayne County Fairgrounds.

The NSIP sale will offer some of the best parasite resistant genetics to Eastern Region producers who may not have access to the Center of the Nation Sale held yearly in Iowa.

Education

The Eastern NSIP Sheep Sale will follow the Center of the Nation Sale’s pattern of offering social and educational components.

Organizers are planning social gatherings that will offer lamb tasting along with industry networking and the line-up of educational programs designed to meet the needs of Eastern producers.

A workshop will be hosted Aug. 11 covering a wide variety of topics, but mainly focusing on using genetic selection to combat internal parasites. Parasite resistance, as measured by the Fecal Egg Count (FEC) Estimated Breeding Value (EBV) is one of the traits in the NSIP wheelhouse.

Details

Several different breeds and genetic offering will be available to help Eastern producers thrive in the sheep industry. For more information visit nsip.org/events/eastern-nsip-sale.