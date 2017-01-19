Nut growers’ workshop set

RAVENNA, Ohio — The Ohio Nut Growers Workshop will be held Feb. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Portage SWCD Meeting Room, 6970 state Route 88, Ravenna.

ONGA members provide an annual nut-growing workshop at the office and also propagate crop-grade nut-tree seedlings for the SWCD spring tree sale.

This year, Joe Hietter and his daughter, Cindy, will share their experience with growing and selling nuts in Ohio. This father/daughter team grow a variety of nuts in central Ohio including heartnuts, black walnuts, butternuts, hicans, hazelnuts and chestnuts.

The informal format is open to people interested in growing nuts. For more information, visit www.portageswcd.org.