ODA launches creativity contest

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture will begin accepting entries for the 2017 Agriculture is Cool! Creative Expression Contest.

Children enrolled in school or home schooled in Ohio during the 2016-2017 academic year have until June 5 to capture their personal interpretation of why Ohio agriculture is cool for their chance to win prizes, including tickets to the Ohio State Fair.

Ag is Cool! entries, which can include an original video, photograph, drawing or painting.

Entries will be judged by a panel that may include representatives from the Office of Gov. John Kasich, the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the Ohio State Fair and professionals in the areas of video production, photography, drawing, painting and other visual arts.

Judging will be based on the student’s visual representation of the Ag is Cool! theme, if it accurately reflects 21st Century agriculture, use of Ohio images, creativity and quality of work.

Winners of the art contest will be recognized by the governor’s office and other state officials at the Ohio State Fair on July 26.

Entry forms. For additional information about the contest, a complete copy of the rules and entry form visit http://www.agri.ohio.gov/AgIsCool/ or call 614-752-9817.