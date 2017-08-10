OEFFA offers beginning farmer training program in October

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association is accepting applications for Heartland Farm Beginnings, a community-based, farmer-led, in-depth farmer training program which helps beginning farmers create successful sustainable agriculture businesses.

OEFFA has partnered with the Farm Beginnings Collaborative (FBC), a national alliance of regional groups, which offers Farm Beginnings programs in 13 states. The program has not been available in Ohio until now.

Hundreds of farmers have graduated from Farm Beginnings programs, and organizers say 71 percent were still farming in 2016.

“Participants are able to tap the knowledge of some of the most innovative and skilled farmers operating in the Midwest, as well as develop lifelong friendships and networks with other beginning farmers,” said Kelly Henderson, Begin Farming Program Coordinator at OEFFA.

“They learn critical farm management skills and innovative marketing strategies to help build a business plan for their own farm.”

The sessions

The year-long program begins in October, with 10 business planning sessions throughout the fall and winter. These are followed by the development of an individualized learning plan for the growing season to facilitate continuing education.

Participants may also receive mentoring from successful sustainable agriculture farmers through internships, employment, or technical assistance arrangements.

Applicants can visit www.oeffa.org/q/farmbeginnings to read more about the program and request an application packet. The course fee is $1,200 and includes a membership in OEFFA and registration to the 2018 OEFFA conference.

The application deadline is Sept. 15. Space is limited to 25 new farmers, so early applications are encouraged. Individuals who apply by Aug. 15 receive an “early bird” discount of $200.