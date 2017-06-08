OEFFA plans summer tour series

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association’s farm tour, workshop and event lineup will a multitude of experiences, including organic fields and pastures, acquiring basic homesteading skills, and learning from experienced growers.

The 27 summer farm tours, workshops, and other special events are part of the 2017 Ohio Sustainable Farm Tour and Workshop Series. Five of these events focus on urban agriculture and are presented by Central State University Cooperative Extension.

Events and dates

The series begins June 17, with the Renewable Energy Farm Tour, Woodland Ridge Farm and Learning Center, Athens County.

Other summer events and dates include:

June 20, On-Farm Research and Organic Vegetable Farm Tour, Artisan Acres, Wayne County.

June 25, Diversified Beginning Farm Tour, Homecoming Farm, Athens County.

July 29, Youth Urban Farming Tour—Green Corps Midtown Learning Farm, Cuyahoga County.

August 11, Organic Grain Seed Breeding Farm Tour, Valley View Farm, Logan County.

August 13, Vegetable Equipment Systems Farm Tour, Mile Creek Farm, Montgomery County.

August 22, Grass-Fed Livestock Farm Tour, Grassroots Farm, Pike County.

September 10, Healthy Soil Farm Tour, Margraf Family Farm, Seneca County.

For a complete listing of events, including events in the fall, visit www.oeffa.org.

This series is also promoted in cooperation with Ohio State University Extension Sustainable Agriculture Team and the Clintonville Farmers’ Market, who are sponsoring additional tours. All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise indicated. For more information, call 614-421-2022.