Ohio auctioneer takes home auctioneering’s Triple Crown

MANHEIM, Pa. — Ashland County, Ohio, native, Andy White, said when he set out on his auctioneering journey, his goal was to bring home a championship ring for each of his three boys.

His most recent win, the 2017 World Automobile Auctioneer Championship (WAAC) at Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction May 12, completes the third and final leg of auctioneering’s Triple Crown — winning him that third championship ring.

Previously, White won the 2016 World Livestock Auctioneer Championship and the 2013 International Auctioneer Championship. He is only the second auctioneer in history to win all three major auctioneering contests.

Over 100 auctioneers and ringman competed at the World Automobile Auctioneer Championship. The annual contest is held at wholesale automobile auctions around the country and features top auction talent from the United States, Canada, and other nations.

About Andy

White is an auctioneer and co-owner of RES Auction Services. His love for auctioneering began as a child, attending county fair livestock auctions. White now appears on auction blocks around the United States and at internationally televised Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auctions.

In addition to modern and classic cars, White also sells real estate in Ohio and around the nation, purebred livestock, heavy equipment and agricultural equipment and land.

White said in his acceptance speech, “Auctioneering is a team sport and I am so fortunate to be surrounded by the greatest group of professionals our industry has to offer.”