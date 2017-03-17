Ohio Beef Expo celebrates 30 years: Photos from our archives

1 View
1992 jason meyersSome things never change: Pitchforks! This 1992 Ohio Beef Expo photo captured Jason Meyers, of Portage, Ohio. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
1995 Ohio Beef Expo cattle show1995 Ohio Beef Expo show ring (Farm and Dairy file photo)
1997 carcass display at Ohio Beef Expo1997 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
1999 Ohio Beef Expo1999 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
1999 parking carsUh oh! Somebody's getting a ticket during the 1999 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo).
2000 ohio beef expo2000 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2001 Ohio Beef ExpoKari Beckner, of Butler County, lends a hand to Abigail Marlow, of Hillsboro, at the 2001 Ohio Beef Expo. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2001 ohio beef expoJudging contest at the 2001 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2003 Ohio Beef Expo.girl2003 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2003 Ohio Beef ExpoJust chillin' in the chute during the 2003 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2003 sale ring2003 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2005 amber shoemakerAmber Shoemaker, who now works with the Ohio Cattlemen's Association, is hard at work during the 2005 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2005 Ohio Beef Expo2005 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2005 Shorthorn ch female2005 Ohio Beef Expo Champion Shorthorn female (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2006 beef queen2006 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2006 earl mckarns etal2006 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2006 jim rogersJim Rogers at the 2006 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2006 sale crowdRingside at the 2006 Ohio Beef Expo sale. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2007 Ohio Beef Expo fitting contestants2007 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2007 Ohio Beef Expo John GrimesJohn Grimes gives this entry the judge's scrutiny at the 2007 Ohio Beef Expo. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2007 Ohio Beef Expo chillin'2007 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2007 Ohio Beef Expo2007 Ohio Beef Expo fitting contest instructions. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2008 Ohio Beef Expo Angus sale20008 Ohio Beef Expo Angus sale (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2008 Ohio Beef Expo2008 Ohio Beef Expo Genetic Pathway (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2008 Ohio Beef ExpoFormer Farm and Dairy reporter Janelle Skrinjar hopped aboard a Texas Longhorn for a photo opp during the 2008 Ohio Beef Expo. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2008 Ohio Beef Expo2008 Ohio Beef Expo trade show (Farm and Dairy file photo)
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA2009 Ohio Shorthorn Lassie at Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2009 beef expo2009 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2009 demonstration2009 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2009 Ohio Beef Expo2009 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAGrabbing a bid at the
2009 Ohio Beef ExpoShorthorn show at the 2009 Ohio Beef Expo. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2009 Ohio Beef Expo showmanship2009 Ohio Beef Expo showmanship
2011 leading to ring2011 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2011 Ohio Beef Expo2011 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2012 beef expo2012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2012 expo group2012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2012 girl w calf2012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2012 harsh.daniels2012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2012 ohio beef expo.22012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2012 ohio beef queen2012 Ohio Beef Queen at the Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2013 ch pic2013 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2013 leading to ring2013 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2013 Tom Turner w kids2013 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2015 viaduct2015 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2016 friend of expoLou Ellen Harr, 2016 Friend of the Expo winner. Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2016 washrackAnother thing that never changes: the washrack! 2016 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
Bob Evans.Georgeanne Wolf 2002In 2002, the late Bob Evans stopped by the Farm and Dairy booth, and is pictured with the late Georgeanne Wolf.
jeff mccutcheonIn this undated photo, OSU Extension's Jeff McCutcheon was the man with the needle gun at the Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo).