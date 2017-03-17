Ohio Beef Expo celebrates 30 years: Photos from our archives

2007 Ohio Beef Expo fitting contest (Farm and Dairy file photo)

COLUMBUS — Today, the 2017 Ohio Beef Expo officially gets underway at the state fairgrounds in Columbus, and is celebrating its 30th year.

We thought we’d see what photos were hidden in our archives over those years and, while we didn’t uncover any from the very first few years, we did find some golden oldies.

So take a look at this photo gallery and see if you see anyone you recognize. And if you’re at the Beef Expo, stop by our booth to say hello.

1992 jason meyers

Some things never change: Pitchforks! This 1992 Ohio Beef Expo photo captured Jason Meyers, of Portage, Ohio. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
1992 jason meyers

Some things never change: Pitchforks! This 1992 Ohio Beef Expo photo captured Jason Meyers, of Portage, Ohio. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
1995 Ohio Beef Expo cattle show

1995 Ohio Beef Expo show ring (Farm and Dairy file photo)
1997 carcass display at Ohio Beef Expo

1997 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
1999 Ohio Beef Expo

1999 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
1999 parking cars

Uh oh! Somebody's getting a ticket during the 1999 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo).
2000 ohio beef expo

2000 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2001 Ohio Beef Expo

Kari Beckner, of Butler County, lends a hand to Abigail Marlow, of Hillsboro, at the 2001 Ohio Beef Expo. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2001 ohio beef expo

Judging contest at the 2001 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2003 Ohio Beef Expo.girl

2003 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2003 Ohio Beef Expo

Just chillin' in the chute during the 2003 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2003 sale ring

2003 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2005 amber shoemaker

Amber Shoemaker, who now works with the Ohio Cattlemen's Association, is hard at work during the 2005 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2005 Ohio Beef Expo

2005 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2005 Shorthorn ch female

2005 Ohio Beef Expo Champion Shorthorn female (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2006 beef queen

2006 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2006 earl mckarns etal

2006 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2006 jim rogers

Jim Rogers at the 2006 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2006 sale crowd

Ringside at the 2006 Ohio Beef Expo sale. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2007 Ohio Beef Expo fitting contestants

2007 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2007 Ohio Beef Expo John Grimes

John Grimes gives this entry the judge's scrutiny at the 2007 Ohio Beef Expo. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2007 Ohio Beef Expo chillin'

2007 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2007 Ohio Beef Expo

2007 Ohio Beef Expo fitting contest instructions. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2008 Ohio Beef Expo Angus sale

20008 Ohio Beef Expo Angus sale (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2008 Ohio Beef Expo

2008 Ohio Beef Expo Genetic Pathway (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2008 Ohio Beef Expo

Former Farm and Dairy reporter Janelle Skrinjar hopped aboard a Texas Longhorn for a photo opp during the 2008 Ohio Beef Expo. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2008 Ohio Beef Expo

2008 Ohio Beef Expo trade show (Farm and Dairy file photo)
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

2009 Ohio Shorthorn Lassie at Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2009 beef expo

2009 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2009 demonstration

2009 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2009 Ohio Beef Expo

2009 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Grabbing a bid at the
2009 Ohio Beef Expo

Shorthorn show at the 2009 Ohio Beef Expo. (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2009 Ohio Beef Expo showmanship

2009 Ohio Beef Expo showmanship
2011 leading to ring

2011 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2011 Ohio Beef Expo

2011 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2012 beef expo

2012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2012 expo group

2012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2012 girl w calf

2012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2012 harsh.daniels

2012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2012 ohio beef expo.2

2012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2012 ohio beef queen

2012 Ohio Beef Queen at the Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2013 ch pic

2013 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2013 leading to ring

2013 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2013 Tom Turner w kids

2013 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2015 viaduct

2015 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2016 friend of expo

Lou Ellen Harr, 2016 Friend of the Expo winner. Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
2016 washrack

Another thing that never changes: the washrack! 2016 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo)
Bob Evans.Georgeanne Wolf 2002

In 2002, the late Bob Evans stopped by the Farm and Dairy booth, and is pictured with the late Georgeanne Wolf.
jeff mccutcheon

In this undated photo, OSU Extension's Jeff McCutcheon was the man with the needle gun at the Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo).

