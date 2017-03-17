Ohio Beef Expo celebrates 30 years: Photos from our archives

COLUMBUS — Today, the 2017 Ohio Beef Expo officially gets underway at the state fairgrounds in Columbus, and is celebrating its 30th year.

We thought we’d see what photos were hidden in our archives over those years and, while we didn’t uncover any from the very first few years, we did find some golden oldies.

So take a look at this photo gallery and see if you see anyone you recognize. And if you’re at the Beef Expo, stop by our booth to say hello.

1992 jason meyers Some things never change: Pitchforks! This 1992 Ohio Beef Expo photo captured Jason Meyers, of Portage, Ohio. (Farm and Dairy file photo) < > < > 1 View 1992 jason meyers Some things never change: Pitchforks! This 1992 Ohio Beef Expo photo captured Jason Meyers, of Portage, Ohio. (Farm and Dairy file photo) 2 View 1995 Ohio Beef Expo cattle show 1995 Ohio Beef Expo show ring (Farm and Dairy file photo) 3 View 1997 carcass display at Ohio Beef Expo 1997 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 4 View 1999 Ohio Beef Expo 1999 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 5 View 1999 parking cars Uh oh! Somebody's getting a ticket during the 1999 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo). 6 View 2000 ohio beef expo 2000 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 7 View 2001 Ohio Beef Expo Kari Beckner, of Butler County, lends a hand to Abigail Marlow, of Hillsboro, at the 2001 Ohio Beef Expo. (Farm and Dairy file photo) 8 View 2001 ohio beef expo Judging contest at the 2001 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 9 View 2003 Ohio Beef Expo.girl 2003 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 10 View 2003 Ohio Beef Expo Just chillin' in the chute during the 2003 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 11 View 2003 sale ring 2003 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 12 View 2005 amber shoemaker Amber Shoemaker, who now works with the Ohio Cattlemen's Association, is hard at work during the 2005 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 13 View 2005 Ohio Beef Expo 2005 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 14 View 2005 Shorthorn ch female 2005 Ohio Beef Expo Champion Shorthorn female (Farm and Dairy file photo) 15 View 2006 beef queen 2006 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 16 View 2006 earl mckarns etal 2006 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 17 View 2006 jim rogers Jim Rogers at the 2006 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 18 View 2006 sale crowd Ringside at the 2006 Ohio Beef Expo sale. (Farm and Dairy file photo) 19 View 2007 Ohio Beef Expo fitting contestants 2007 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 20 View 2007 Ohio Beef Expo John Grimes John Grimes gives this entry the judge's scrutiny at the 2007 Ohio Beef Expo. (Farm and Dairy file photo) 21 View 2007 Ohio Beef Expo chillin' 2007 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 22 View 2007 Ohio Beef Expo 2007 Ohio Beef Expo fitting contest instructions. (Farm and Dairy file photo) 23 View 2008 Ohio Beef Expo Angus sale 20008 Ohio Beef Expo Angus sale (Farm and Dairy file photo) 24 View 2008 Ohio Beef Expo 2008 Ohio Beef Expo Genetic Pathway (Farm and Dairy file photo) 25 View 2008 Ohio Beef Expo Former Farm and Dairy reporter Janelle Skrinjar hopped aboard a Texas Longhorn for a photo opp during the 2008 Ohio Beef Expo. (Farm and Dairy file photo) 26 View 2008 Ohio Beef Expo 2008 Ohio Beef Expo trade show (Farm and Dairy file photo) 27 View OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 2009 Ohio Shorthorn Lassie at Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 28 View 2009 beef expo 2009 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 29 View 2009 demonstration 2009 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 30 View 2009 Ohio Beef Expo 2009 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 31 View OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Grabbing a bid at the 32 View 2009 Ohio Beef Expo Shorthorn show at the 2009 Ohio Beef Expo. (Farm and Dairy file photo) 33 View 2009 Ohio Beef Expo showmanship 2009 Ohio Beef Expo showmanship 34 View 2011 leading to ring 2011 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 35 View 2011 Ohio Beef Expo 2011 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 36 View 2012 beef expo 2012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 37 View 2012 expo group 2012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 38 View 2012 girl w calf 2012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 39 View 2012 harsh.daniels 2012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 40 View 2012 ohio beef expo.2 2012 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 41 View 2012 ohio beef queen 2012 Ohio Beef Queen at the Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 42 View 2013 ch pic 2013 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 43 View 2013 leading to ring 2013 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 44 View 2013 Tom Turner w kids 2013 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 45 View 2015 viaduct 2015 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 46 View 2016 friend of expo Lou Ellen Harr, 2016 Friend of the Expo winner. Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 47 View 2016 washrack Another thing that never changes: the washrack! 2016 Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo) 48 View Bob Evans.Georgeanne Wolf 2002 In 2002, the late Bob Evans stopped by the Farm and Dairy booth, and is pictured with the late Georgeanne Wolf. 49 View jeff mccutcheon In this undated photo, OSU Extension's Jeff McCutcheon was the man with the needle gun at the Ohio Beef Expo (Farm and Dairy file photo).