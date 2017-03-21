Ohio Beef Expo presents awards

COLUMBUS — This year’s Ohio Beef Expo included a large junior show. The grand champion market animal in the junior show was a crossbred shown by Addison Jones, of Allen County. Reserve champion was a crossbred shown by Carson Shafer, of Preble County.

The grand champion heifer in the junior show was a Shorthorn Plus, shown by Taylor Morbitzer, of Franklin County. Reserve champion was a purebred Simmental, shown by Meghan Reed, of Sandusky County.

Beginner showmanship. Karli Kennedy, champion; Emma Yochum, reserve champion; 3. Carly Sanders; 4. Lance Brinksheader, 5. Alexis Perry; 6. Owen Fenning; 7. Lauren Schulte; 8. Gracie Strim; 9. Brooklyn Hamilton; 10. Haleigh Stephens.

Junior showmanship. Hudson Drake, champion; Kylee Bloomfield, reserve champion; 3. Madison Paden; 4. Avery McGuire; 5. Sydney Sanders; 6. Mason Love; 7. Montana Hulsmeyer; 8. Kennedy Smith; 9. Brice Phelps; and 10. Hayden Belleville.

Novice showmanship. Shayla Sancic, champion; Skyler Ward, reserve; 3. Tanner Shipley; 4. Kristina Scheurman; 5. Taylor Stephen; 6. Brooklyn Conrad; 7. Gabriella Sterman; 8. Karly Goetz; 9. Ryan Waddell, and 10. Kate Hornyak.

Intermediate showmanship. Lori Millenbaugh, champion; Allison Davis, reserve champion; 3. Colleen Minges; 4. Layne Laznick; 5. Taylor Michael; 6. Levi DeLong; 7. Addie Shaffer; 8. Abigail Thorton; 8. Dalton Kennedy, and 10. Kayla Walker.

Senior showmanship. Carter Smith, champion; Brooke Hayhurst, reserve champion; 3. Taylor Morbitzer; 4. Erica Snook; 5. Kassidy Thompson; 6. Kady Davis; 7. Anne Thompson; 8. Haley Frazier; 9. Brianna Ellish, and 10. Caleb Horn.

Judging contest. A total of 401 participants competed. In the junior division, Carter Lampe placed first, Luke Jennings placed second, and Macie Sexten placed third. In the senior division, Colleen Minges placed first, Landon Helmke placed second, and Cade Liggett placed third.

Friends of Expo. Awards went to Dave Russell, a farm broadcaster and Expo announcer from Hancock County, and Roy White, of White’s Show Supply in Greenville, Ohio.