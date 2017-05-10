Ohio BEST program honors 2016-17 cattle, showmen

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The 2016-2017 Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s BEST (Beef Exhibitor Show Total) Program wrapped up May 6 with its annual awards banquet at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

BEST participants’ efforts in academics and extracurricular activities are also recognized through the BEST scholarship program. Winners of $1,000 scholarships were Bricen Hess, Highland County; Lindsey Pugh; Stark County; and Kelsey Shope, Scioto County.

Breed division champions

Angus. Champion heifer: Kristina Scheurman, Coshocton County; reserve: Hadley LeVan, Champaign County; champion steer: Carly Sanders, Highland County; reserve: Maggie Pollard, Defiance County.

Chianina. Champion heifer: Kathy Lehman, Richland County; reserve: Hailee Carter, Holmes County; champion steer: Lori Millenbaugh, Crawford County; reserve: Lance Brinksneader, Darke County.

Hereford. Champion heifer: Maddox Cupp, Fairfield County; reserve: Kady Davis, Carroll County; champion steer: Hayden Smith, Holmes County; reserve: Rosa Bowen, Wood County.

Maine-Anjou. Champion High % Maine-Anjou heifer: Jake Hill, Warren County; reserve: Abbie Collins, Preble County; champion MaineTainer heifer: Austin Garner, Butler County; reserve: Karlie Kennedy, Adams County; champion Maine-Anjou steer: Beau Johnson, Gallia County; reserve: Kassidy Thompson, Miami County.

Shorthorn. Champion heifer: Abigail Thornton, Fairfield County; reserve: Taylor Morbitzer, Franklin County; champion steer: Carter McCauley, Guernsey County; reserve: Tanner Cordes, Montgomery County; champion ShorthornPlus heifer: Taylor Morbitzer, Franklin County; reserve: Madison King, Logan County; champion ShorthornPlus steer: Kinzee Shafer, Preble County; reserve: Sydney Sanders, Highland County.

Simmental. Champion heifer: Allison Herr, Fulton County; reserve: Austin Hunker, Huron County; Champion % Heifer: Owen Fennig, Mercer County; reserve % Heifer: Matthew Koverman, Scioto County; champion steer: Morgan Mazey, Wood County; reserve: Madison Paden, Guernsey County.

All other breeds. Champion High % Heifer: Hannah Ziegler, Wyandot County; reserve Champion High % Heifer: Brandee Painter, Licking County; Champion Low % Heifer: Jordan Johnson, Gallia County; reserve Champion Low % Heifer: Brooklynn Hamilton, Clinton County; champion steer: Danielle Whitted, Portage County; reserve: Chase Snyder, Stark County.

Miniature. Champion heifer: Walker Wiley, Morrow County; reserve: JT Popick, Stark County; champion steer: Luke Strow, Wood County; reserve: Henry Strow, Wood County.

Market Heifer. Champion: Brooke Hayhurst, Wayne County; reserve: Kendra Gabriel, Pickaway County.

Crossbred. Champion heifer: Kathy Lehman, Richland County; reserve: Kendra Gabriel, Pickaway County; champion steer: Alexandra Witt, Greene County; reserve: Lori Millenbaugh, Crawford County;

Showmanship

Beginner. Champion (tie): Emma Yochum, Highland County; Carly Sanders, Highland County; reserve (tie): Lance Brinksneader, Darke County; Karlie Kennedy, Adams County; 3. Hayden Smith, Holmes County.

Junior. Champion: Hudson Drake, Ross County; reserve: Sydney Sanders, Highland County; 3. Beau Johnson, Gallia County.

Novice. Champion: Raymond Beneker, Butler County; reserve: Delany Adams, Lorain County; 3. Jacob Wiechart, Putnam County.

Intermediate. Champion: Lori Millenbaugh, Crawford County; reserve: Allison Davis, Carroll County; 3. Kyle Piscione, Medina County.

Senior. Champion: Taylor Morbitzer, Franklin County; reserve: Kendra Gabriel, Pickaway County; 3. Haley Frazier, Jackson County.

BEST Committee

Serving on the BEST Committee are: chairman, Todd Pugh; vice chairman, Mark Hara; Brandon Corry; Alice Frazier; Breanne Gabriel; Roger Hunker; Roy Norman; Sally Puzacke; Bob Siegel and Bill Tom, Ohio State Fair Beef Director.

Additionally, the show representatives are Drew Baus, representing the AGR Holiday Classic and Chase Gostomsky representing the War at Warren County.

During the BEST awards banquet, new junior representatives for the 2017-2018 season were announced: Kelsey Shope, Scioto County; Sarah Harner, Greene County; and Hannah Ziegler, Wyandot County. Continuing for a second term are Karigan Blue, Henry County, and Haley Frazier, Jackson County.