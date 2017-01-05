Ohio cattle breeders can gain exposure in OCA program

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Best of the Buckeye Program, hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association in conjunction with the Ohio Beef Expo and the Ohio State Fair, is gearing up for its fifth season.

The program provides Ohio seedstock breeders an additional marketing opportunity, and creates a source for moderately priced show steers and heifers.

Eligibility

Cattle must be registered and bred by an Ohio cattleman and born in state. ET calves and calves out of purchased bred cows are eligible if they were born in Ohio and list an Ohio cattleman as the breeder.

Breeders and exhibitors must be Ohio Cattlemen’s Association members.

Exhibitors must be Ohio residents and meet the age requirements for the Ohio Beef Expo and Ohio State Fair junior shows.

To participate in Best of the Buckeye, breeders must complete a nomination form (each form can be used to nominate up to five animals from the same breeder) and sign an affidavit verifying Best of the Buckeye eligibility.

Cattle that are nominated by March 1, 2017, prior to the Ohio Beef Expo, or by June 20, prior to the Ohio State Fair, will incur a $25 per head nomination fee per show. Cattle may be nominated for both shows by March 1 for $40.

Exhibitors’ honors

The Best of the Buckeye program will recognize top-placing Ohio bred, born and registered calves, along with the breeder and exhibitor, in each breed division at the two shows. Also, $30,000 will be given through premiums at each show, scholarships and awards.

Details are available at www.ohiocattle.org/Youth/best-of-the-buckeye or by contacting the association office at 614-873-6736, or beef@ohiobeef.org.