Ohio company wins Texas food award

TOLEDO — Black Swamp Gourmet, a barbecue and dry rub food processing company based in Ohio, was honored with the Best Overall Product award, Golden Chile award, and Best of the Best award at the ZestFest in Irving, Texas, for their sweet and fiery sauce.

The three-day ZestFest is one of the largest events in the country that showcases some of the hottest and spiciest foods.

Black Swamp Gourmet started when Bob Basel started mixing different spices to add flavor to his lunch sandwiches.

After he and Karen, his wife started sharing their creation of sauces to some very enthusiastic family and friends, they approached the Center for Innovative Food Technologies to begin processing at the Northwest Ohio Cooperation Kitchen.

For more information on Black Swamp Gourmet, visit blackswampgourmet.com.