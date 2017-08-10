Ohio food contest reveals two winners

TOLEDO — The Center for Innovative Food Technology (CIFT) and the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation recognized two winners in the Ohio Signature Food Contest: Hot Pepper Relish by Charles Garrett of Newton Falls; and Shiitake and Onion Soup Mix by Te’Lario Watkins of Blacklick.

CIFT will provide technical assistance to the winning startups including business planning, process development, testing, labeling review, regulatory assistance and batch product preparations for sampling.

Production will take place at the Northwest Ohio Cooperative Kitchen in Bowling Green.