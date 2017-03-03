Ohio meat packer recalls veal products for possible E. coli

WASHINGTON D.C. — Ohio Farms Packing Co. Ltd., Creston, Ohio, is recalling approximately 40,680 pounds of boneless veal products that may be contaminated with E. coli O103, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced March 2.

Also included in the recall is an undetermined amount of veal cutlets produced by Ohio Farms Packing Co. Ltd. All of the cutlets were sold to food services; none of this product was sold directly to consumers.

Companies that purchase products from Ohio Farms Packing Co. Ltd. should contact the firm directly to determine whether or not the product they have purchased is subject to the recall.

The boneless veal products were produced Nov. 30, 2016 through Feb. 3, 2017.

The products subject to recall have establishment number “EST. 34569” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Canada.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Illinois State Department of Agriculture about a positive non-0157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli sample.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Product codes

The following products are subject to recall:

Sixty pound boxes of “Atlantic Veal & Lamb Inc.: Boneless Veal SF” with product codes:

511012

511020

511021

511023

511024

511030

511032

511034

511336

511337

511340

511341

511343

511351

511362

511365

Sixty pound boxes of “Atlantic Veal & Lamb LLC: Boneless Veal” with product codes:

507023

507030

507335

507342

507356

507358

Do not use

FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in customer’s freezers. Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to use them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, safe minimal cooking temperatures can be found at http://1.usa.gov/1cDxcDQ.