Ohio State Fair 50th sale of champions

COLUMBUS — The 50th Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction was held Aug. 6, the final day of the fair.

On the sale bill were grand champion and reserve champion market lambs, market barrows and market beef, as well as grand champion market goat, grand champion and reserve champion market chickens, grand champion market turkey and a block of Swiss cheese, which represented the seven dairy champions.

The livestock raised a total of $284,000. This year’s sale broke one record. The reserve grand champion market barrow sold for $32,000, breaking the previous record of $31,000, set in 2013.

Since 1995, the Ohio State Fair has placed caps on the amount exhibitors can earn from their exhibits’ sales.

Money exceeding the cap amounts is distributed to reward other youth exhibitors through the Youth Reserve Program. The program allots funds for scholarships, the outstanding market exhibitor program, FFA, 4-H, skillathons, outstanding breeding exhibitor program, showmanship, All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir and other Fair competition winners.

A total of $196,000 from this year’s sale went to the youth program. Since its inception, the Youth Reserve Program has awarded $3.2 million to approximately 33,600 youth exhibitors.

“I’m eternally grateful for our incredibly supportive buyers,” said Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler. “By participating, they are supporting not only the champions here in the show ring, but thousands of other youth exhibitors as well.”

Grand Champion Market Beef
Exhibitor: Addison Jones
County: Allen County
Sale price: $50,000
Cap: $22,000
Purchased by: Steven R. Rauch, Inc.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef
Exhibitor: Montana Hulsmeyer
County: Allen County
Sale price: $36,000
Cap: $11,000
Purchased by: The Kroger Company

Grand Champion Market Barrow
Exhibitor: Matthew Butterfield
County: Butler County
Sale price: $41,000
Cap: $10,000
Purchased by: Meijer

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow
Exhibitor: Ella Sprang
County: Holmes County
Sale price: $32,000*
Cap: $7,000
Purchased by: Bob Evans Farms, Event Marketing Strategies, Huffman’s Market and Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

Grand Champion Market Lamb
Exhibitor: Bailee Amstutz
County: Union County
Sale price: $29,000
Cap: $10,000
Purchased by: The Kroger Company

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb
Exhibitor: Carly Gump
County: Miami County
Sale price: $18,000
Cap: $7,000
Purchased by: Huffman’s Market

Grand Champion Market Chickens
Exhibitor: LeAnn Regula
County: Logan County
Sale price: $15,000
Cap: $6,000
Purchased by: The Kroger Company, Gerber Poultry

Reserve Grand Champion Market Chickens
Exhibitor: Zac Ortman
County: Perry County
Sale price: $11,000
Cap: $4,000
Purchased by: The Kroger Company, Gerber Poultry

Grand Champion Market Goat
Exhibitor: Paige Pence
County: Clark County
Sale price: $15,000
Cap: $5,000
Purchased by: AG Boogher and Sons and S & S Volvo and GMC Trucks

Grand Champion Market Turkey
Exhibitor: Milan Pozderac
County: Knox County
Sale price: $15,000
Cap: $3,000
Purchased by: Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association, Kale Marketing, Cooper Farms

Grand Champion Swiss Cheese exhibited by Pearl Valley Cheese Co., representing the seven dairy champions
Exhibited by:
Grand Champion Ayshire:  Lane Greiwe, Shelby County
Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Keaton Topp, Shelby County
Grand Champion Guernsey:  Aubree Topp, Shelby County
Grand Champion Holstein:  Kris Ackley, Logan County
Grand Champion Jersey: Allison Francis, Darke County
Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn:  Somer Reid, Guernsey County
Grand Champion Red and White:  Ally Cupps, Champaign County
Sale price: $22,000
Cap: $3,000
Purchased by: AG Boogher and Sons and S & S Volvo and GMC Trucks

Total sales: $284,000
Total collected for the Youth Reserve Program: $196,000

 

