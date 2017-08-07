Ohio State Fair 50th sale of champions

COLUMBUS — The 50th Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction was held Aug. 6, the final day of the fair.

On the sale bill were grand champion and reserve champion market lambs, market barrows and market beef, as well as grand champion market goat, grand champion and reserve champion market chickens, grand champion market turkey and a block of Swiss cheese, which represented the seven dairy champions.

The livestock raised a total of $284,000. This year’s sale broke one record. The reserve grand champion market barrow sold for $32,000, breaking the previous record of $31,000, set in 2013.

Since 1995, the Ohio State Fair has placed caps on the amount exhibitors can earn from their exhibits’ sales.

Money exceeding the cap amounts is distributed to reward other youth exhibitors through the Youth Reserve Program. The program allots funds for scholarships, the outstanding market exhibitor program, FFA, 4-H, skillathons, outstanding breeding exhibitor program, showmanship, All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir and other Fair competition winners.

A total of $196,000 from this year’s sale went to the youth program. Since its inception, the Youth Reserve Program has awarded $3.2 million to approximately 33,600 youth exhibitors.

“I’m eternally grateful for our incredibly supportive buyers,” said Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler. “By participating, they are supporting not only the champions here in the show ring, but thousands of other youth exhibitors as well.”

Grand Champion Market Beef

Exhibitor: Addison Jones

County: Allen County

Sale price: $50,000

Cap: $22,000

Purchased by: Steven R. Rauch, Inc.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef

Exhibitor: Montana Hulsmeyer

County: Allen County

Sale price: $36,000

Cap: $11,000

Purchased by: The Kroger Company

Grand Champion Market Barrow

Exhibitor: Matthew Butterfield

County: Butler County

Sale price: $41,000

Cap: $10,000

Purchased by: Meijer

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow

Exhibitor: Ella Sprang

County: Holmes County

Sale price: $32,000*

Cap: $7,000

Purchased by: Bob Evans Farms, Event Marketing Strategies, Huffman’s Market and Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

Grand Champion Market Lamb

Exhibitor: Bailee Amstutz

County: Union County

Sale price: $29,000

Cap: $10,000

Purchased by: The Kroger Company

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb

Exhibitor: Carly Gump

County: Miami County

Sale price: $18,000

Cap: $7,000

Purchased by: Huffman’s Market

Grand Champion Market Chickens

Exhibitor: LeAnn Regula

County: Logan County

Sale price: $15,000

Cap: $6,000

Purchased by: The Kroger Company, Gerber Poultry

Reserve Grand Champion Market Chickens

Exhibitor: Zac Ortman

County: Perry County

Sale price: $11,000

Cap: $4,000

Purchased by: The Kroger Company, Gerber Poultry

Grand Champion Market Goat

Exhibitor: Paige Pence

County: Clark County

Sale price: $15,000

Cap: $5,000

Purchased by: AG Boogher and Sons and S & S Volvo and GMC Trucks

Grand Champion Market Turkey

Exhibitor: Milan Pozderac

County: Knox County

Sale price: $15,000

Cap: $3,000

Purchased by: Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association, Kale Marketing, Cooper Farms

Grand Champion Swiss Cheese exhibited by Pearl Valley Cheese Co., representing the seven dairy champions

Exhibited by:

Grand Champion Ayshire: Lane Greiwe, Shelby County

Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Keaton Topp, Shelby County

Grand Champion Guernsey: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Grand Champion Holstein: Kris Ackley, Logan County

Grand Champion Jersey: Allison Francis, Darke County

Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn: Somer Reid, Guernsey County

Grand Champion Red and White: Ally Cupps, Champaign County

Sale price: $22,000

Cap: $3,000

Purchased by: AG Boogher and Sons and S & S Volvo and GMC Trucks

Total sales: $284,000

Total collected for the Youth Reserve Program: $196,000