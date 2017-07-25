Ohio State students selected for FAST symposium

Ohio State agriscience education students Haley Sherman and Sarah Landis were selected to attend the Future Agriscience Teacher (FAST) Symposium as part of the National Teach Ag Day celebration in September.

Sherman and Landis are two of 17 agriscience education students from across the nation who will spend three days receiving professional development that will help them in their future careers as classroom agriculture teachers. The symposium will include training in inquiry based classroom instruction, classroom management techniques, cultural competence training and the development of engaging agricultural curriculum to promote and enhance the science in agriculture.

“The opportunity for Haley and Sarah to attend the FAST Symposium will provide them with additional training that will benefit them in their future classroom, but also the students they will be educating,” said Dr. Tracy Kitchel, professor of agriscience education and chair of the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership. “I am very proud of them for taking the initiative to apply for this program and look forward to watching them share their new skills with their classmates and instructors.”

Landis, of Farmersville, and Sherman, of Kenton, will be seniors studying agriscience education this fall. Landis will begin her student teaching in January at Edgewood High School under the supervision of agricultural educator Kellie Beiser. Sherman, of Kenton, will complete her student teaching at Westfall High School with Megan Morman as her supervisor.

The agriscience education major at Ohio State prepares its students you to acquire a license to teach agricultural science in secondary high schools in Ohio and across the country, with extensive training in agricultural science, educational psychology, instructional methods, and youth development. For additional information on the agriscience education major, visit acel.osu.edu or call 614-247-6358.