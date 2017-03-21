Opinion: Kasich values businesses over farms

Editor,

I have written letters to Farm and Dairy in the past concerning the CAUV tax increases. The CAUV is back in the news again in Ohio.

I can tell you that as farmers, we will see little or no change in CAUV taxes. We need to get to the root of the problem — which in my opinion is the Kasich administration’s “no-tax” policy for businesses in Ohio.

We found this out when we filed our taxes. Businesses in Ohio now get the first $250,000 per year free of state income tax. We even had zero state income tax on oil/gas royalties — which is classified as “rents.”

They have given away the tax base in our state and needed to make it up somewhere else. It’s just a system of smoke and mirrors in Columbus, when it comes to taxes and farmers!

Brian Roe

Quaker City, Ohio