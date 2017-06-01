OSU Stone Labs awards scholarships

COLUMBUS — Ohio State University’s Stone Laboratory awarded scholarships to 15 high school students at the 2017 State Science Day, May 13, at Ohio State University.

Each student receives free room, meals and lab fee for a one-week course held at Stone Laboratory, The Ohio State University’s island campus on Lake Erie, a value of $495.

The scholarship can be used up to three calendar years after it is awarded.

2017 winners

The 2017 recipients are: Bradley Axe, Anna High School, Anna, Ohio; Colleen Bell, Hilltop High School, West Unity, Ohio; Cody Clark, Zane Trace High School, Chillicothe, Ohio; Mohit Dighamber, Sycamore High School, Cincinnati, Ohio;

Emma Hardacre, Global Impact STEM Academy, Springfield, Ohio; Maya Hartman, Patrick Henry High School, Hamler, Ohio; Bryce Hoehner, Bowling Green High School, Bowling Green, Ohio; Joseph Kruse, Bloom Carroll High School, Carroll, Ohio;

Lindsey Kulp, West Geauga High School, Chesterland, Ohio; Gretchen Lee, Pettisville High School, Pettisville, Ohio; Margaret Lignane, Global Impact STEM Academy, Springfield, Ohio; Travis O’Leary, Carroll High School, Dayton, Ohio;

Bryan Rego, West Geauga High School, Chesterland, Ohio; Caleb Rykaczewski, Mentor High School, Mentor, Ohio; Allison Sanders, Global Impact STEM Academy, Springfield, Ohio.

Previous winners

Caleb Rykaczewski, who also received a Stone Lab scholarship last year, is enrolled in a Stone Lab course this summer, along with five other previous State Science Day scholarship recipients: Julian Liber, Sylvania, Ohio; Kyle Peck, Austinburg, Ohio; Akul Rajan, Mason, Ohio; Holly Schmenk, Leipsic, Ohio; and Jordan Skates, Pettisville, Ohio.

For information on Stone Laboratory, visit stonelab.osu.edu.