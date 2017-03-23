OSU students earn ag society awards

COLUMBUS — The Agricultural Education Society at Ohio State University recognized outstanding members in a variety of categories at their recent annual banquet.

Rose Vagedes, of Coldwater, was named Outstanding Freshman. Vagedes, a sustainable plant systems major with a specialization in agronomy, served as chairman of the banquet committee.

Kayla Walls, Mendon, Ohio, was named the Outstanding Sophomore. Walls, an agriscience education major, serves as programming chair for AES and is responsible for planning club activities and events.

Blake Campbell, of Waterford, was chosen as the Outstanding Junior. Campbell, an agriscience education major, will serve as the society’s president during 2017

Justin Feltz, of Versailles, was the recipient of Outstanding Senior and the Scarlet Award. He has served as CFAES Student Council representative, treasurer, vice president and education outreach committee chair.

The Scarlet Award is presented to an outstanding club member who does not major in agriscience education. Feltz is majoring in animal science.

Frances Nicol, of Plain City, received the Gray Award, which recognizes a member’s involvement and dedication to the student organization. She has served as the 2016 president and will serve as the McCaslin chair for 2017.

Logan Heiby, an agriscience education major from Coldwater, was named the Outstanding Committee Chair. Logan served as the banquet committee chair.

The members of the newly installed officer team include Blake Campbell, Abby Motter, Cody McClain, Chrissy Balint, Katherine Bell, and Courtney Fulton. Each officer will serve a one-year term from January through December 2017.

Founded in 1882, Agricultural Education Society is a student organization at The Ohio State University.