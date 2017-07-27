Over 11,000 Ohio 4-H alum ‘raise their hands’

COLUMBUS — Ohio 4-H received a $20,000 award for having the greatest participation in Raise Your Hand, a national 4-H initiative asking the millions of 4-H alumni across the nation, to pay it forward in support of providing the hands-on learning to youth across America.

4-H called on alumni to bring 4-H to 10 million youth by 2025. Currently, 4-H includes nearly 6 million young people across America, with 444,900 4-H’ers in Ohio.

When the hands were counted, the Buckeye State accounted for about one-fifth of the participants.

With all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico and Washington D.C., participating, Ohio 4-H alumni took the lead with nearly 12,000 hands raised, with Indiana 4-H (10,600) and Texas 4-H (6,836) rounding out the top three.