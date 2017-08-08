Over $400,000 raised at Medina County livestock sale

(Photos/Reported by Catie Noyes)

Medina County Fair

Aug. 4-5, 2017

Sale total: $405,291.44

Total lots: 668

RABBITS

Number of Market Lots: 36

Sold as pen of three

Grand champion: Joe Aungst

Bid: $1,075 (new record)

Weight: 14.4

Buyer: State Senator Larry Obhof

Reserve champion: Nikki Morris

Bid: $700

Weight: 13.8

Buyer: Wolff Bros. Supply

DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 69

Sold by the head

Grand champion: Jess Rennu

Bid: $1,413 (new record)

Weight: 6.5

Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp

Reserve champion: Bryce Hornbeck

Bid: $850

Weight: 6.9

Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker

GEESE

Number of Market Lots: 17

Sold by the head

Grand champion: Faith Stidham

Bid: $3,900 (new record)

Weight: 13.7

Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker

Reserve champion: Justin Fenohr

Weight: 11.3

CHICKENS

Number of Market Lots: 88

Grand champion: Brenna Walters

Bid: $6,000 (new record)

Weight: 17.7 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker

Reserve champion: Brittany Miller

Bid:

Weight: 17.2 pounds

Buyer:

TURKEYS

Number of Market Lots: 44

Grand champion: Allison Loftis

Bid: $1,000

Weight: 24 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker

Reserve champion: Becca Rogers

Bid: $475

Weight: 27 pounds

Buyer: Amandalinn Hagerman, Hannah Huttinger. Strike and Spare Lanes

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 21

Average: $4.20/pound

Grand champion: Jenna DeSimone

Bid: $19/pound (new record)

Weight: 73 pounds

Buyer: Westfield Insurance

Reserve champion: Jenna DeSimone

Bid: $11/pound

Weight: 73 pounds

Buyer: 511 Feed and Supply and Jones Boer Goats

DAIRY GOATS



Number of Market Lots: 9

Average: $3.98/pound

Grand champion: Jared Bartter

Bid: $10/pound

Weight: 71 pounds

Buyer: Fairway Electric

Reserve champion: Jared Bartter

Bid: $7/pound

Weight: 75 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Charles Pfister

LAMBS

Number of Lots: 85

Average: $4.17/pound

Grand champion: Allison Loftis

Bid: $20.50/pound (new record)

Weight: 130 lbs.

Buyer: HSH Construction and Excavating

Reserve champion: Clayton Sparks

Bid: $15.50/pound

Weight: 134 pounds

Buyer: Ag Design

Grand champion carcass: Anna Farnsworth

Bid: $11/pound

Weight: 84 lbs.

Buyer: HSH Construction and Excavating

Reserve champion carcass: Laci Alkyer

Bid: $8/pound

Weight: 72 pounds

Buyer: Precision Outdoor Creations

Grand champion homegrown: Brooke Sparks

Bid: $9/pound

Weight: 127 lbs.

Buyer: Foster Farms

Reserve champion homegrown: Larry Lewis III

Bid: $3.90/pound

Weight: 148 pounds

Buyer: Jeff Miller and Family.

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 190

Average: $1.65/pound

Grand champion: Allison Loftis

Bid: $7.50

Weight: 272 pounds

Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats

Reserve champion and champion homegrown: Chrystyanna Olson

Bid: $13.05/pound

Weight: 264 pounds

Buyer: Funny Farm Designs

Grand champion carcass: Zander Throckmorton

Bid: $6

Weight: 143 pounds

Buyer: Precision Outdoor Creations

Reserve champion carcass: Clay Johnson

Bid: $6.20/pound

Weight: 168 pounds

Buyer: Kelling Family

Reserve champion homegrown: Grace Nelson

Bid: $4.30/pound

Weight: 226 pounds

Buyer: P.J. Marley’s

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 16

Average: $3.83/pound

Grand champion: Natasha Marrone

Bid: $4.75/pound

Weight: 1305 pounds

Buyer: Ag Design

Reserve champion: Shelby Moucha

Bid: $3.90/pound

Weight: 1415 pounds

Buyer: Mike and Deb Terrell

Grand champion county born: Joey Pavlovicz

Bid: $3.10/pound

Weight: 1275 pounds

Buyer: Farmers Savings Bank

Reserve champion county born: Natasha Marrone

Bid: $3.10/pound

Weight: 1265 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Kelly Parker

Grand champion carcass: Levi Farnsworth

Bid: $4.70/pound

Weight: 789 pounds

Buyer: Simmons Brothers Construction

Reserve champion carcass: Tom Siedel

Bid: $7.35/pound

Weight: 385 pounds

Buyer: Emil Fabrizi

DAIRY BEEF

Number of Market Lots: 21

Average: $1.58/pound

Grand champion: Larry Lewis III

Bid: $3.65/pound

Weight: 1695 pounds

Buyer: Albrecht Trucking

Reserve champion: Cheyenne Honigman

Bid: $1.65/pound

Weight: 1455 pounds

Buyer: Treemaster’s Tree Service

FEEDERS

Number of Market Lots: 67

Average: $1.62/pound

Grand champion starter calf: Joseph Mennell

Bid: $2.50/pound

Weight: 385 pounds

Buyer: Shaw Farms

Reserve champion starter calf: Jake Mennell

Bid: $2.50/pound

Weight: 413 pounds

Buyer: Spencer Feed and Supply

Grand champion light feeder: Anna Farnsworth

Bid: $2/pound

Weight: 600 pounds

Buyer: Shaw Trucking and Excavating

Reserve champion light feeder: Cheyenne Honigman

Bid: $1.90/pound

Weight: 650 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Whitney Shaw

Grand champion heavy feeder: Alexis Zgrabik

Bid: $2.60/pound

Weight: 1100 pounds

Buyer: Fehlan Insurance

Reserve champion heavy feeder: Anna Farnsworth

Bid: $2.40/pound

Weight: 685 pounds

Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats

4-H Endowment Basket:

Bid: $5,000 (new record) Buyer: Dr. Kelly Parker

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Paul Emerson, Harold Farnsworth, Russ Farnsworth, Chuck Stiver, Scott Neptune, Chris Sulzener, Matt Sulzener

Fair king and queen: Jeremiah Kreuder and Kelsey Hurley