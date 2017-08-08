Over $400,000 raised at Medina County livestock sale

Medina County Fair Aug. 4-5, 2017 Sale total: $405,291.44 Total lots: 668
RABBITS
Number of Market Lots: 36 Sold as pen of three
Grand champion: Joe Aungst Bid: $1,075 (new record) Weight: 14.4 Buyer: State Senator Larry Obhof Reserve champion: Nikki Morris Bid: $700 Weight: 13.8 Buyer: Wolff Bros. Supply
DUCKS
Number of Market Lots: 69 Sold by the head
Grand champion: Jess Rennu Bid: $1,413 (new record) Weight: 6.5 Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp Reserve champion: Bryce Hornbeck Bid: $850 Weight: 6.9 Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker
GEESE
Number of Market Lots: 17 Sold by the head
Grand champion: Faith Stidham Bid: $3,900 (new record) Weight: 13.7 Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker Reserve champion: Justin Fenohr Weight: 11.3
CHICKENS
Number of Market Lots: 88
Grand champion: Brenna Walters Bid: $6,000 (new record) Weight: 17.7 pounds Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker Reserve champion: Brittany Miller Bid: Weight: 17.2 pounds Buyer:
TURKEYS
Number of Market Lots: 44
Grand champion: Allison Loftis Bid: $1,000 Weight: 24 pounds Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker Reserve champion: Becca Rogers Bid: $475 Weight: 27 pounds Buyer: Amandalinn Hagerman, Hannah Huttinger. Strike and Spare Lanes
GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 21 Average: $4.20/pound
Grand champion: Jenna DeSimone Bid: $19/pound (new record) Weight: 73 pounds Buyer: Westfield Insurance Reserve champion: Jenna DeSimone Bid: $11/pound Weight: 73 pounds Buyer: 511 Feed and Supply and Jones Boer Goats
DAIRY GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 9 Average: $3.98/pound
Grand champion: Jared Bartter Bid: $10/pound Weight: 71 pounds Buyer: Fairway Electric Reserve champion: Jared Bartter Bid: $7/pound Weight: 75 pounds Buyer: Dr. Charles Pfister
Medina County grand champion carcass lamb
The Medina County Fair grand champion carcass lamb, weighing 84 pounds, was shown by Anna Farnsworth and purchased by HSH Construction and Excavating, represented by Dan Vinez, for $11 a pound. Also pictured Allison Loftis.
The Medina County Fair grand champion market lamb, weighing 130 pounds, was shown by Allison Loftis and purchased by HSH Construction and Excavating, represented by Dan Vinez, for a new record of $20.50 a pound. Also pictured Anna Farnsworth.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion heavy feeder calf, weighing 685 pounds, was shown by Anna Farnsworth and purchased by Tom Keller of T.L. Keller Meats for $2.40 a pound. Also pictured Allison Loftis.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion light feeder calf, weighing 650 pounds, was shown by Cheyenne Honigman and purchased by Dr. Whitney Shaw, represented by Landon Hollopeter, for $1.90 a pound. Also pictured Jamie Demeulenaere and Izzie Honigman.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion market hog and champion homegrown hog, weighing 264 pounds, was shown by Chrystyanna Olson and purchased by Dewayne and Vikki Campbell of Funny Farm Designs for $13.05 a pound. Also pictured Zach Schroeder and Griffin Throckmorton.
The Medina County Fair grand champion market goat, weighing 73 pounds, was shown by Jenna DeSimone and purchased by Westfield Insurance, represented by Nathan Nieschwitz, for a new record of $19 a pound. Justin, Katie and Brian DeSimone also pictured.
The Medina County Fair grand champion market hog, weighing 272 pounds, was shown by Allison Loftis and purchased by Tom and Cathy Keller of T.L. Keller Meats for $7.50 a pound. Anna Farnsworth also pictured.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion dairy steer, weighing 1,455 pounds, was shown by Cheyenne Honigman and purchased by Treemaster’s Tree Service, represented by Jeff and Jaxson Bumbulis for $1.65 a pound. Also pictured Jamie Demeulenaere.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion carcass hog, weighing 168 pounds, was shown by Clay Johnson and purchased by the Kelling Family, represented by Karissa Kelling, for $6.20 a pound. Also pictured Zach Schroeder.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion carcass lamb, weighing 72 pounds, was shown by Laci Alkyer and purchased by Precision Outdoor Creations Inc., represented by Jason Sulzner and Kiley Synk, for $8 a pound. Also pictured Natasha Marrone.
The Medina County Fair grand champion dairy steer, weighing 1,695 pounds, was shown by Larry Lewis III and purchased by Mark Albrecht of Albrecht Trucking for a new record of $3.65 a pound. Also pictured Macie Dickerson and Jake Mennell.
The Medina County Fair grand champion carcass hog, weighing 143 pounds, was shown by Zander Throckmorton and purchased by Jason and Jessica Sulzener of Precision Outdoor Creations for $6 a pound. Also pictured Griffin and Elliot Throckmorton.
The Medina County Fair grand champion light feeder calf, weighing 600 pounds, was shown by Anna Farnsworth and purchased by Shaw Trucking and Excavating, represented by Landon Hollopeter, for $2 a pound. Also pictured Allison Loftis.
The Medina County Fair grand champion homegrown lamb, weighing 127 pounds, was shown by Brooke Sparks and purchased by Bill and Judy Foster of Foster Farms for $9 a pound. Also pictured Avari and Owen Sparks.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 73 pounds, was shown by Jenna DeSimone and purchased by 511 Feed and Supply and Jones Boer Goats, represented by Kelsey Litten, for $11 a pound.
The Medina County Fair grand champion dairy goat, weighing 71 pounds, was shown by Jared Bartter and purchased by Fairway Electric, represented by Howard Call, for $10 a pound. Shannon Barter also pictured.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion county born steer, weighing 1,265 pounds, was shown by Natasha Marrone and purchased by Dr. Kelly Parker, represented by Caleb Parker, for $3.10 a pound. Also picture Laci Alkyer.