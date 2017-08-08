Over $400,000 raised at Medina County livestock sale

(Farm and Dairy/Catie Noyes photo)

(Photos/Reported by Catie Noyes)

Medina County Fair
Aug. 4-5, 2017
Sale total: $405,291.44
Total lots: 668

(Scroll down to see a slideshow of the winners’ photos; click on an individual’s name to see a larger photo)

RABBITS

Number of Market Lots: 36
Sold as pen of three

Grand champion: Joe Aungst
Bid: $1,075 (new record)
Weight: 14.4
Buyer: State Senator Larry Obhof
Reserve champion: Nikki Morris
Bid: $700
Weight: 13.8
Buyer: Wolff Bros. Supply

DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 69
Sold by the head

Grand champion: Jess Rennu
Bid: $1,413 (new record)
Weight: 6.5
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp
Reserve champion: Bryce Hornbeck
Bid: $850
Weight: 6.9
Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker

GEESE

Number of Market Lots: 17
Sold by the head

Grand champion: Faith Stidham
Bid: $3,900 (new record)
Weight: 13.7
Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker
Reserve champion: Justin Fenohr
Weight: 11.3

CHICKENS

Number of Market Lots: 88

Grand champion: Brenna Walters
Bid: $6,000 (new record)
Weight: 17.7 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker
Reserve champion: Brittany Miller
Bid:
Weight: 17.2 pounds
Buyer:

TURKEYS

Number of Market Lots: 44

Grand champion: Allison Loftis
Bid: $1,000
Weight: 24 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker
Reserve champion: Becca Rogers
Bid: $475
Weight: 27 pounds
Buyer: Amandalinn Hagerman, Hannah Huttinger. Strike and Spare Lanes

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 21
Average: $4.20/pound 

Grand champion: Jenna DeSimone
Bid: $19/pound (new record)
Weight: 73 pounds
Buyer: Westfield Insurance
Reserve champion: Jenna DeSimone
Bid: $11/pound
Weight: 73 pounds
Buyer: 511 Feed and Supply and Jones Boer Goats

DAIRY GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 9
Average: $3.98/pound

Grand champion: Jared Bartter
Bid: $10/pound
Weight: 71 pounds
Buyer: Fairway Electric
Reserve champion: Jared Bartter
Bid: $7/pound
Weight: 75 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Charles Pfister

Medina County grand champion carcass lamb

The Medina County Fair grand champion carcass lamb, weighing 84 pounds, was shown by Anna Farnsworth and purchased by HSH Construction and Excavating, represented by Dan Vinez, for $11 a pound. Also pictured Allison Loftis.
<
>
<
>
1 View

Medina County grand champion carcass lamb

The Medina County Fair grand champion carcass lamb, weighing 84 pounds, was shown by Anna Farnsworth and purchased by HSH Construction and Excavating, represented by Dan Vinez, for $11 a pound. Also pictured Allison Loftis.
2 View

Antique straw baling demo

The Medina County Antique Power Association displayed an antique straw baler in action during the Medina County Fair Aug. 5.
3 View

Medina County champion market lamb

The Medina County Fair grand champion market lamb, weighing 130 pounds, was shown by Allison Loftis and purchased by HSH Construction and Excavating, represented by Dan Vinez, for a new record of $20.50 a pound. Also pictured Anna Farnsworth.
4 View

Medina County reserve champion heavy feeder calf

The Medina County Fair reserve champion heavy feeder calf, weighing 685 pounds, was shown by Anna Farnsworth and purchased by Tom Keller of T.L. Keller Meats for $2.40 a pound. Also pictured Allison Loftis.
5 View

Medina County reserve champion lamb

The Medina County Fair reserve champion market lamb, weighing 134 pounds, was shown by Clayton Sparks and purchased by Ryan Gregoire of Ag Design for $15.50 a pound. Also pictured Tessa Sparks.
6 View

Medina County grand champion steer

The Medina County Fair grand champion market steer, weighing 1,305 pounds, was shown by Natasha Marrone and purchased by Ryan Gregoire of Ag Design for $4.75 a pound. Also pictured Laci Alkyer.
7 View

Medina County reserve champion homegrown lamb

The Medina County Fair reserve champion homegrown lamb, weighing 148 pounds, was shown by Larry Lewis III and purchased by Jeff Miller and Family for $3.90 a pound. Also pictured Jake Mennell.
8 View

Medina County reserve champion light feeder calf

The Medina County Fair reserve champion light feeder calf, weighing 650 pounds, was shown by Cheyenne Honigman and purchased by Dr. Whitney Shaw, represented by Landon Hollopeter, for $1.90 a pound. Also pictured Jamie Demeulenaere and Izzie Honigman.
9 View

Medina County reserve champion hog

The Medina County Fair reserve champion market hog and champion homegrown hog, weighing 264 pounds, was shown by Chrystyanna Olson and purchased by Dewayne and Vikki Campbell of Funny Farm Designs for $13.05 a pound. Also pictured Zach Schroeder and Griffin Throckmorton.
10 View

Medina County champion market goat

The Medina County Fair grand champion market goat, weighing 73 pounds, was shown by Jenna DeSimone and purchased by Westfield Insurance, represented by Nathan Nieschwitz, for a new record of $19 a pound. Justin, Katie and Brian DeSimone also pictured.
11 View

Medina County champion market hog

The Medina County Fair grand champion market hog, weighing 272 pounds, was shown by Allison Loftis and purchased by Tom and Cathy Keller of T.L. Keller Meats for $7.50 a pound. Anna Farnsworth also pictured.
12 View

Medina County champion heavy feeder calf

The Medina County Fair grand champion heavy feeder calf, weighing 1,100 pounds, was shown by Alexis Zgrabik and purchased by Brian Fehlan of Fehlan Insurance for $2.60 a pound.
13 View

Medina County reserve champion dairy beef

The Medina County Fair reserve champion dairy steer, weighing 1,455 pounds, was shown by Cheyenne Honigman and purchased by Treemaster’s Tree Service, represented by Jeff and Jaxson Bumbulis for $1.65 a pound. Also pictured Jamie Demeulenaere.
14 View

Medina County reserve champion carcass hog

The Medina County Fair reserve champion carcass hog, weighing 168 pounds, was shown by Clay Johnson and purchased by the Kelling Family, represented by Karissa Kelling, for $6.20 a pound. Also pictured Zach Schroeder.
15 View

Catching bids

Harold Farnsworth catches bids during the Medina County Fair livestock auction Aug. 5.
16 View

Medina County reserve champion carcass lamb

The Medina County Fair reserve champion carcass lamb, weighing 72 pounds, was shown by Laci Alkyer and purchased by Precision Outdoor Creations Inc., represented by Jason Sulzner and Kiley Synk, for $8 a pound. Also pictured Natasha Marrone.
17 View

Medina County champion dairy beef

The Medina County Fair grand champion dairy steer, weighing 1,695 pounds, was shown by Larry Lewis III and purchased by Mark Albrecht of Albrecht Trucking for a new record of $3.65 a pound. Also pictured Macie Dickerson and Jake Mennell.
18 View

Medina County reserve champion starter calf

The Medina County Fair reserve champion starter calf, weighing 413 pounds, was shown by Jake Mennell and purchased by Spencer Feed and Supply, represented by Rob Hastings, for $2.50 a pound.
19 View

Medina County champion carcass steer

The Medina County Fair grand champion carcass steer, weighing 789 pounds, was shown by Levi Farnsworth and purchased by Don Simmons of Simmons Brothers Construction for $4.70 a pound.
20 View

Medina County reserve champion homegrown hog

The Medina County Fair reserve champion homegrown hog, weighing 226 pounds, was shown by Grace Nelson and purchased by Jon Stahl of P.J. Marley’s for $4.30 a pound. Also pictured Laci Alkyer.
21 View

Medina County champion carcass hog

The Medina County Fair grand champion carcass hog, weighing 143 pounds, was shown by Zander Throckmorton and purchased by Jason and Jessica Sulzener of Precision Outdoor Creations for $6 a pound. Also pictured Griffin and Elliot Throckmorton.
22 View

Medina County Fair Kiddie tractor pull

Jack Marvin, 4, gets a full pull in the 3- and 4-year-old division of the Medina County Fair kiddie tractor pull Aug. 5.
23 View

Medina County champion light feeder calf

The Medina County Fair grand champion light feeder calf, weighing 600 pounds, was shown by Anna Farnsworth and purchased by Shaw Trucking and Excavating, represented by Landon Hollopeter, for $2 a pound. Also pictured Allison Loftis.
24 View

Medina County reserve champion steer

The Medina County Fair reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,415 pounds, was shown by Shelby Moucha and purchased by Mike and Deb Terrell for $3.90 a pound. Andy Walther also pictured.
25 View

Woolly new friend

A woolly new friend Gary Willis took a stroll through the lamb barn at the Medina County Fair with his daughter, Emma, who couldn’t resist reaching in to pet a curious lamb.
26 View

Medina County 4H Endowment Basket

Dr. Kelly Parker purchased the 4-H Endowment Basket for a new record of $5,000. Also pictured Caleb Parker.
27 View

Medina County grand champion homegrown lamb

The Medina County Fair grand champion homegrown lamb, weighing 127 pounds, was shown by Brooke Sparks and purchased by Bill and Judy Foster of Foster Farms for $9 a pound. Also pictured Avari and Owen Sparks.
28 View

Medina County reserve champion goat

The Medina County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 73 pounds, was shown by Jenna DeSimone and purchased by 511 Feed and Supply and Jones Boer Goats, represented by Kelsey Litten, for $11 a pound.
29 View

Medina County champion dairy goat

The Medina County Fair grand champion dairy goat, weighing 71 pounds, was shown by Jared Bartter and purchased by Fairway Electric, represented by Howard Call, for $10 a pound. Shannon Barter also pictured.
30 View

Medina County reserve champion county born steer

The Medina County Fair reserve champion county born steer, weighing 1,265 pounds, was shown by Natasha Marrone and purchased by Dr. Kelly Parker, represented by Caleb Parker, for $3.10 a pound. Also picture Laci Alkyer.
31 View

Medina County champion starter calf

The Medina County Fair grand champion starter calf, weighing 385 pounds, was shown by Joseph Mennell and purchased by Shaw Farms for $2.50 a pound.
32 View

Medina County reserve champion dairy goat

The Medina County Fair reserve champion dairy goat, weighing 75 pounds, was shown by Jared Bartter and purchased by Dr. Charles Pfister for $7 a pound. Shannon Barter also pictured.
33 View

Medina County champion county born steer

The Medina County Fair grand champion county born steer, weighing 1,275 pounds, was shown by Joey Pavlovicz and purchased by Farmers Savings Bank, represented by Tom Lee, for $3.10 a pound.

LAMBS

Number of Lots: 85
Average: $4.17/pound 

Grand champion: Allison Loftis
Bid: $20.50/pound (new record)
Weight: 130 lbs.
Buyer: HSH Construction and Excavating
Reserve champion: Clayton Sparks
Bid: $15.50/pound
Weight: 134 pounds
Buyer: Ag Design
Grand champion carcass: Anna Farnsworth
Bid: $11/pound
Weight: 84 lbs.
Buyer: HSH Construction and Excavating
Reserve champion carcass: Laci Alkyer
Bid: $8/pound
Weight: 72 pounds
Buyer: Precision Outdoor Creations
Grand champion homegrown: Brooke Sparks
Bid: $9/pound
Weight: 127 lbs.
Buyer: Foster Farms
Reserve champion homegrown: Larry Lewis III
Bid: $3.90/pound
Weight: 148 pounds
Buyer: Jeff Miller and Family.

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 190
Average: $1.65/pound

Grand champion: Allison Loftis
Bid: $7.50
Weight: 272 pounds
Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats
Reserve champion and champion homegrown: Chrystyanna Olson
Bid: $13.05/pound
Weight: 264 pounds
Buyer: Funny Farm Designs
Grand champion carcass: Zander Throckmorton
Bid: $6
Weight: 143 pounds
Buyer: Precision Outdoor Creations
Reserve champion carcass: Clay Johnson
Bid: $6.20/pound
Weight: 168 pounds
Buyer: Kelling Family
Reserve champion homegrown: Grace Nelson
Bid: $4.30/pound
Weight: 226 pounds
Buyer: P.J. Marley’s

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 16
Average: $3.83/pound

Grand champion: Natasha Marrone
Bid: $4.75/pound
Weight: 1305 pounds
Buyer: Ag Design
Reserve champion: Shelby Moucha
Bid: $3.90/pound
Weight: 1415 pounds
Buyer: Mike and Deb Terrell
Grand champion county born: Joey Pavlovicz
Bid: $3.10/pound
Weight: 1275 pounds
Buyer: Farmers Savings Bank
Reserve champion county born: Natasha Marrone
Bid: $3.10/pound
Weight: 1265 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Kelly Parker
Grand champion carcass: Levi Farnsworth
Bid: $4.70/pound
Weight: 789 pounds
Buyer: Simmons Brothers Construction
Reserve champion carcass: Tom Siedel
Bid: $7.35/pound
Weight: 385 pounds
Buyer: Emil Fabrizi

DAIRY BEEF

Number of Market Lots: 21
Average: $1.58/pound 

Grand champion: Larry Lewis III
Bid: $3.65/pound
Weight: 1695 pounds
Buyer: Albrecht Trucking
Reserve champion: Cheyenne Honigman
Bid: $1.65/pound
Weight: 1455 pounds
Buyer: Treemaster’s Tree Service

FEEDERS

Number of Market Lots: 67
Average: $1.62/pound

Grand champion starter calf: Joseph Mennell
Bid: $2.50/pound
Weight: 385 pounds
Buyer: Shaw Farms
Reserve champion starter calf: Jake Mennell
Bid: $2.50/pound
Weight: 413 pounds
Buyer: Spencer Feed and Supply
Grand champion light feeder: Anna Farnsworth
Bid: $2/pound
Weight: 600 pounds
Buyer: Shaw Trucking and Excavating
Reserve champion light feeder: Cheyenne Honigman
Bid: $1.90/pound
Weight: 650 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Whitney Shaw
Grand champion heavy feeder: Alexis Zgrabik
Bid: $2.60/pound
Weight: 1100 pounds
Buyer: Fehlan Insurance
Reserve champion heavy feeder: Anna Farnsworth
Bid: $2.40/pound
Weight: 685 pounds
Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats

4-H Endowment Basket:
Bid: $5,000 (new record)           Buyer: Dr. Kelly Parker

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Paul Emerson, Harold Farnsworth, Russ Farnsworth, Chuck Stiver, Scott Neptune, Chris Sulzener, Matt Sulzener

Fair king and queen: Jeremiah Kreuder and Kelsey Hurley

Catie Noyes lives in Ashland County and earned a bachelor's degree in agriculture communications from The Ohio State University. She enjoys photography, softball and sharing stories about agriculture.

