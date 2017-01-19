Pa. Farm Show Junior Livestock Sale sets new record

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Records shattered when 420 animals grossed $369,360 — around $10,000 above the 2016 total — at the junior livestock sale Jan. 10, at the 2017 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Sale of champions

The champion market lamb, shown by Hayden Demniak of Carmichaels, Greene County, was purchased by Fulton Bank for $3,000.

The reserve champion lamb, shown by Alexa Miles of McDonald, Washington County, was purchased by Karns Food for $3,500.

New Holland Sales Stable purchased the champion market goat for $3,500, shown by Paige Stahl, Somerset, Somerset County.

Nick Gardner, Washington, Fayette County, sold his reserve champion goat for $3,800 to New Holland Sales Stables.

Amanda Pennington, Westover, Clearfield County, sold her champion market hog to Hatfield Quality Meats for $7,000.

Krista Bosanac of Monongahela, Washington County, sold her reserve champion hog to Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Chapman for $4,700.

Colton Zundel, New Alexandria, Westmoreland County, sold his champion beef steer for $19,500 to buyer John Rock Inc.

Justin Glossner, Beech Creek, Clinton County, sold his reserve champion steer for $12,500 to Hoss’s Steak and Sea House.

Scholarship awards

Prior to the sale, 28 youth were presented with $98,000 in scholarships. The Sale of Champions helps to fund a portion of the scholarships along with donations from members of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation.

Outstanding leaders

Throughout the sale, outstanding 4-H leaders were recognized for volunteering their time to help motivate Pennsylvania youth to become strong leaders within their homes and communities.

Beef

Clarence “Bud” Bryan, Media, Delaware County, was awarded the J. Ira Coble 4-H Beef Leader Award.

His first job out of college was a 4-H Agent and 60 years later he is still an active volunteer with the Delaware County Cattle Club. He implemented plant science and gardening projects in the Delaware County area which was critical in establishing the 4-H Farm and Educational Centre.

Sheep

Jacob Garges of Telford, Montgomery County, received the Outstanding Pennsylvania 4-H Sheep Leader Award. He is the sheep leader of the Montgomery County Livestock Club.

In his three years serving as a sheep leader he made changes to the sheep program to better accommodate sheep sales in the area; held a Delaware County 4-H Sheep Day to teach youth how to shear and fit breeding sheep and market lambs; and is always willing to give advice on any sheep related topic.

Goat

Brad and Dawn Trout of New Florence, Indiana County, received the Outstanding Goat Leader Award. They have been leaders of the Lucky Kids 4-H Club for 11 years.

During club meetings the Trouts hold an educational component for the members to have hands-on work with actual animals. They also help the county 4-H program by taking goats anywhere to help with promotions at the annual Family Fun Fest.

Swine

The Outstanding Pennsylvania 4-H Swine Leader award went to Dianne Vockeroth of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.

Vockeroth has over 20 years of volunteer experience with the 4-H program and the Fox Chase Farm 4-H Livestock Club, acting as a liaison between the club and those who operate the farm in Philadelphia. She also arranged a livestock show at Fox Chase Farm.