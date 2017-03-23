Pa. Livestock Evaluation Center to hold annual bull breed sale

PENNSYLVANIA FURNACE, Pa. — The annual bull sale at Pennsylvania’s Livestock Evaluation Center in Pennsylvania Furnace, Centre County, will be held March 31 at noon.

Consignors will offer 102 bulls representing the Angus, Simmental, Hereford, Red Angus, British White, Charolais and Shorthorn breeds, as well as Limflex and SimAngus composite breeds, at the 44th Performance-Tested Bull Sale.

Bulls enrolled in the program completed a 112-day test evaluating average daily gain, weight per day of age, feed efficiency, loin muscle size and fat deposition. They also passed a breeding soundness exam.

Top cattle

Top bulls from the breeds include:

Angus — consigned by John Yenny of Daisytown, Washington County; adjusted yearling weight 1,515 pounds; average daily gain 6.00 pounds; adjusted loineye 14.6 square inches; 57 Angus will sell.

Simmental — consigned by Messick Farms, Middletown, Dauphin County; adjusted yearling weight 1,350 pounds; average daily gain 5.12 pounds; adjusted loineye 15.9 square inches; 15 Simmentals will sell.

Hereford — tie for high indexing bull, consignments by Sherman Beef Cattle, Montgomery, Lycoming County, and Slayton’s Beardance of Bedford, Bedford Co.; 12 Herefords will sell.

Red Angus — consigned by Finger Lakes Cattle Co., Penn Yan, N.Y.; adjusted yearling weight 1,342 pounds; average daily gain 5.25 pounds; adjusted loineye 15.3 square inches; eight Red Angus will sell.

Shorthorn — consigned by Bomgardners Shorthorns, Annville, Lebanon Co.; adjusted yearling weight 1,280; average daily gain 3.92 pounds; adjusted loineye 15.2 square inches; one Shorthorn will sell.

More information

Other breeds and cattle are also included. Catalogs featuring final weights and performance information are available at the center’s website, www.livestockevaluationcenter.com, and mailed by request. Video of the bulls is also available at the website.

The auction will be broadcast at cowbuyer.com. Sale day events also include a trade show hosted by the Pennsylvania Cattlemen’s Association and the Pennsylvania Angus Finest Female and Simmental female consignment sales following the bull sale.

For more information, contact Greg Hubbard at 814-238-2527, or email ghubbard@pa.gov, or visit www.livestockevaluationcenter.com.