Penn State Erie offers new minor in entrepreneurship

ERIE, Pa. — Penn State Erie is now offering a new minor in Entrepreneurship and Innovation (ENTI).

The ENTI program is an intercollege minor with online and in-person instruction. Penn State Behrend will also offer a specialization in New Ventures — teaching students to develop markets, manage intellectual property and balance limited resources.

ENTI is an 18-credit program open to students of all majors. Courses in the New Ventures cluster will be offered beginning this fall.

For more information, contact Linda Hajec, lecturer in accounting, at lla129@psu.edu.