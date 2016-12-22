Penn State’s first online beef sale is a success

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The first online production sale — 12 Days ‘Til Christmas Sale — held by Penn State University’s Department of Animal Science Dec. 13, grossed $62,350 on 15 live lots and three embryo lots.

Conducted through AngusLive.com, the nine bred heifers averaged $4,417 with the top bred heifer, Lot 2 P S Playmate 971 507, selling for $6,500. Six bred cows averaged $3,292 with the top bred cow, Lot 7 P S Miss Angus 541 250, selling for $5,000.

The top embryo lot was Lot 16 which sold for $450 per embryo. Cattle were sold to farms in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, and West Virginia.

Wendall Landis, Beef and Sheep Complex Manager, said, the sale was a good opportunity to highlight the breeding program at Penn State and give students hands-on experience handling and marketing livestock.Landis added they hope to make the sale an annual event.

For more information on the beef facilities, visit http://animalscience.psu.edu/facilities.