Pioneer unveils corn, soybean lineup

JOHNSTON, Iowa — DuPont Pioneer recently announced 53 new corn products and introduced the Pioneer brand A-Series soybean varieties, and as part of its lineup for 2017 spring planting.

These new soybean varieties are the result of the DuPont Pioneer proprietary Accelerated Yield Technology 4.0 (AYT 4.0).

Available for 2017 planting, Pioneer is launching 54 new A-Series soybean varieties from maturity Groups 000 to 7 across North America. In 2016 on-farm Pioneer IMPACT plot tests, these varieties produced an average yield advantage of 2.3 bu./acre against 10,000 comparisons of elite competitors at 400 locations.

The new corn products range from 72 to 118 comparative relative maturity (CRM) and feature 29 new genetic platforms, all cultivated from the DuPont Pioneer global germplasm collection.

Soybeans

“This is a historic milestone for Pioneer, said Steve Reno, vice president, business director U.S. and Canada. “This new soybean line is producing unprecedented step-change improvements in yields.”

The North America soybean line consists of more than 30 varieties with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend technology, 11 glyphosate tolerant varieties, a Pioneer brand Plenish high oleic soybean variety, plus conventional, LibertyLink and DuPont STS varieties.

The letter “A” will be part of the soybean variety names to help growers easily identify the new high-yielding lines.

Pioneer announced in July 2016 it had deployed a new breeding technology called AYT 4.0 across its entire soybean breeding program. The technology has more than doubled the rate of genetic gain of its soybean pipeline and cut the time it takes to bring new products to market. The majority of the A-Series soybean varieties were developed with AYT 4.0.

In the eastern Corn Belt eastward, Pioneer is introducing 28 A-Series soybeans for soybean growers, from 08 to early 5 maturities, including 17 varieties with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend technology and one variety with the Pioneer brand Plenish high oleic soybean trait.

Corn lineup

New product highlights include: a set of new Pioneer brand Optimum AQUAmax products; expanded end-use options for yellow food corn, white corn, and conventional (non-GMO) markets ; high-performance brown midrib (BMR) and silage corn products.

“Adding these new advancements to the existing commercial lineup of Pioneer brand products means we now offer one of the broadest, most genetically diverse, and high-yielding corn lineups in our history, said Matt Smalley, DuPont Pioneer research director, North America Maize Product Development.

DuPont Pioneer agronomists conducted more than 10,000 Pioneer GrowingPoint agronomy trials in 2016 on customer farms.

Eastern Corn Belt

Many of the advanced products will help solve challenges unique to growers in the northeastern United States, including the eastern Corn Belt. Of the 53 new products, 13 are new genetic platforms with products in the 100- to 118-day maturity range, including corn silage, BMR silage, white corn and yellow food corn hybrids.