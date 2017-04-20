Public names two bald eagles

WASHINGTON — At the top of a tulip poplar tree within the azalea collection at the U.S. National Arboretum, two fuzzy-gray eaglets have been spending their days snuggling with each other in their nest, eating fresh fish from the Anacostia River, and being coddled by their bald eagle parents, Mr. President and The First Lady.

Millions of people worldwide have been watching and listening to this “First Family” of eagles 24/7 via live-streaming cameras and microphones on www.dceaglecam.org, operated by the American Eagle Foundation in partnership with the USDA.

Since hatching, these baby bald eagles have been referred to as DC4 and DC5, but it’s now time to give them two nicknames that are as creative and symbolic as the names of their parents.

The five most popular and creative names suggested online by the public will go through a final public vote beginning April 24, and will be hosted by the Friends of the National Arboretum. The winning names will be announced at an event in D.C. at the beginning of May.