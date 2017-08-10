Pulling for her husband in Holmes County

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — After completing her first pull with her husband’s tractor, Holmes County resident Stacy Giauque said it was an emotional experience, but one she would do again if she ever has the chance.

Stacy opened the Holmes County Fair’s local truck and tractor pull, held Aug. 8 and named the Brad Giauque Memorial Truck & Tractor Pull, in memory of her husband, Brad, who died in January following a long battle with cancer.

Brad was a fair board member since 2001, and he and his family helped organize the tractor pull for all of those years. He pulled a John Deere 4010 named Awesome Johnny, since 1994.

Stacy said she appreciated the honor of having the pull named for her husband, but she wasn’t sure at first if she could go through with everything. Once the black smoke started to roll, however, she took the sled down the track, reaching a distance of just over 250 feet.

“Brad was with me in the seat,” said Giauque. “I’ve got his protection clothes on, helmet and everything. He was with me there in the seat.”

Family support

Friends and family were on hand to witness the first pull, including Brad and Stacy’s daughter, Kristy, and sons Brent and Shawn. The Giauques operate a grain and poultry farm near Shreve, Ohio.

Stacy’s son-in-law, Matt Shearer, helped prepare the tractor before the pull Aug. 8 and continues to be the main puller today. Shearer began pulling with Brad about 15 years ago and said he’s happy to carry on the tradition.

“It was an honor for him (Brad) to even let me start to help him and work with him on it (and) it’s an honor to be able to continue to do it,” Shearer said.

This is the second year at the fair’s new location, just outside of Millersburg. The fair continues through Aug. 12.