Redline Equipment adds Indiana dealership

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Redline Equipment (formerly known as Archbold Equipment Co.), a full line CASE IH dealer, entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Koenig Equipment Indiana.

It includes four locations: Gas City, Huntington, Logansport and Rossville. The deal is set to close in mid-September.

More inventory. “When Koenig’s approached us, we saw this as an opportunity with a mature set of stores,” Zach Hetterick, Redline Equipment CEO said.

“The addition of these locations will also strengthen our current location in Topeka, Indiana.”

Customers can look forward to the expanded availability of inventory. The sales team will have access to sell equipment located on any Redline Equipment lot.

Lisa Reffett, parts director at Redline Equipment, who lives in the area will lead the transition and integration of these locations.

Details

Redline Equipment currently has seven agricultural store locations in the Tri-State area: Topeka, Indiana; Adrian, Michigan; and five Ohio locations in Archbold, Bellevue, Bowling Green, Ottawa, and Sherwood. They are online at redlinequipment.com.