Register to be part of National Public Lands Day

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The public is invited to join state and federal agencies, groups, and citizens across Appalachian Ohio in celebrating National Public Lands Day September 30.

Rural Action is recruiting host sites in eastern and southern Ohio.

The goal for each host site is to connect people to public lands in their community, inspire environmental stewardship, and encourage public lands for education, recreation and general health.

By registering as a host site, you will be part of a regionally branded effort that is shaping up to be the inaugural Appalachian Ohio National Public Lands Day.

Rural Action, Buckeye Trail Association, Wayne National Forest and Ohio Department of Natural Resources are working together to organize the largest NPLD event in the state’s history.

Register

Groups and organizations interested in participating can register through Rural Action at ruralaction.org/aonpld.

Registration for host sites closes March 31. The collaborative will then switch gears and help connect volunteers to sites they would like to join for AONPLD through September.

Follow #AONPLD on social media for new developments.