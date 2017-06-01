Revised Ohio agronomy guide now available

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A lot can change in 12 years.

That’s why the 2005 edition of the Ohio Agronomy Guide was just revised to offer the most up-to-date guidelines for planting corn, soybeans, wheat and forages in Ohio, managing the pests they attract and enriching the soil in which they grow.

Guide

All the guidelines offered in the book are specific to Ohio and based on research in Ohio fields.

If a farmer, forced to delay planting soybeans, wonders: what variety of seed should I sow? And how should I change my seeding rate?

The answers are in the soybean chapter of the guide that offers advice from 19 contributors including agronomists, entomologists, plant pathologists, soil scientists and agricultural engineers.

The new edition of the Ohio Agronomy Guide includes three new chapters: cover crops and how to manage them, precision agriculture and setting up field trials on farms.

Get a copy

The newly revised guide is $15.75 and will be available soon at OSU Extension county offices or can be purchased now through the CFAES Publications e-store at go.osu.edu/OhioAgronomyGuide.