Roundup of 4-H news for April 6, 2017

WAKEMAN, Ohio — The Shining Clovers 4-H club met March 12, at the Wakeman Congregational Church, to welcome new members and pass out enrollment information.

New officers were elected March 19 and included: president, McKenna Woodruff; vice president, Hannah Beck; secretary, Cobey Kromer; treasurer, Emma Blankenship; news reporter, Katie Woodruff; health leader, Lydia Alliman; safety leader, Hannah French; recreation leaders, Grace and Travis French; and flag bearer, Casey Kromer and Jamie Muenz.

The next meeting will be a demonstration meeting at the Wakeman Congregational Church.

• • •

CLARIDON, Ohio — The Geauga Caprine Kids 4-H club meets at the Claridon Town Hall on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 6:45 to 8 p.m., from February to December.

Members of Geauga Caprine Kids can choose a project in goats, poultry, rabbits and more.

The next meeting is April 25. For more information, contact club adviser, Heather Lane, at hlane1975@gmail.com or 440-221-0330.

• • •

HOMEWORTH, Ohio — The Circle 62 4-H recently met at Pearse House.

Project talks were given by Mitchell Sharp, on taming calves; Lance Schrecengost, selling 4-H animals; Macie Schrecengost, on pig digestive tracts; Sam Rosenberger, pigmy goats; Jared Rosenberger; pigmy goats, Samantha Morris, illness; Gavin Leek, pig health; and Jacob Kataro, welding.

The next meeting is April 8, at Pearse House, at 9 a.m. Members will be cleaning up leaves.

• • •

LISBON, Ohio — Columbiana County 4-H Junior Leaders hosted their March meeting. After the meeting the members made strawberry freezer jam to be donated to the Columbiana County Meals on Wheels program.