Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 26, 2017

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — The Mahoning County Goat Herders 4-H club met Jan. 14 at the O’Brock Farm, North Benton. They held the election of officers, completed new enrollment sheets, and gave Quality Assurance and other county meeting dates.

They voted to remove the treasurer’s position and to combine refreshments and devotions leader positions. The club also discussed county opportunities and last year’s fair. The next meeting will be Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at O’Brock Farm.

• • •

CHARDON, Ohio — The Breeders and Feeders 4-H club met Jan. 15 at the Munson Township Hall.

All of the new officers assumed their duties including President Ryan Ivans, Vice President Sarah Grinstead, Secretary Meghan O’Reilly, Treasurer Shane Delbo, Roll Call Recorder Leah Fine, News Reporter Garrett Hastings, Historian Hannah Hutchinson, Photographer Shannon Lewis, Health Chairmen Cooper Jochum, Safety Chairmen Wyatt Lewis, and Recreation Director Isaac Hutchinson.

The club discussed the enrollment deadline for 4-H April 15, quality assurance May 6, and skillathon, July 15.

The club also discussed the law on the new veterinary feed directive, the club T-shirt design ideas, the roller skating party after the March meeting, and the candy bar sale. The club’s next meeting will be held Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m.