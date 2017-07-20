Roundup of 4-H news for July 20, 2017

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio — During the July meeting of Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club, William Reph talked about 4-H Sea Camp at Kelley’s Island on Lake Erie. Jessie Cummings, Bailey Hornberger, Camille Kirk and Abby Schors reported on their summer jobs.

Dr. Steve Miletta will be checking large animals for the Canfield Fair July 21. Livestock entry day is Aug. 29 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Winners of the annual paper airplane race were, seniors: first place, Bailey Hornberger; second, Abby Schors; and third, Brandon Quear. Junior winners: first, Cooper Selley and second, Evelyn Collier. Adviser Steve Reph’s airplane had the longest flight.

Western Reserve Rangers will meet again Aug. 10, at 7 p.m., at the Ellsworth Fire Hall. Families are asked to bring a finger foods.

• • •

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — The Geauga Livestock 4-H Club met June 29 in Bainbridge.

Club members practiced showmanship with lambs and practiced lamb, swine and poultry skillathons. The skillathon wasJuly 15 at the Geauga County Fairgrounds.

The club discussed attending the Medina County Lamb Show Aug. 1, and holding a scavenger hunt. The next meeting is July 20.