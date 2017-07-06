Roundup of 4-H news for July 6, 2017

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — The 2017 Tuscarawas County 4-H Demonstration Contest was June 22 at Broadway United Methodist Church. The results of the contest are as follows.

Intermediate division teams: 1. Maddie Troyer and Marhin Chismar, both of Dover, members of 4-H Pioneers, Ohio State Fair nominee.

Intermediate division individuals: 1. Ryan Vogel of Stone Creek, member of 4-H Farmers and Friends, Ohio State Fair nominee; 2. John Nay of Port Washington, member of Buckhorn Tribe, Ohio State Fair nominee.

Senior division individuals: 1. Jonah McGlumphy of Stone Creek, member of Stone Creek Peas and Carrots, Ohio State Fair nominee; 2. Nikki Egler of Baltic, member of New Horizons, Ohio State Fair alternate.

Ohio State Fair nominees or alternates will compete at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus Aug. 2-3.