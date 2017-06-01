Roundup of 4-H news for June 1, 2017

GEAUGA, Ohio — The Geauga Beef & Swine 4-H Club met May 21 at the school building on the Geauga County Fairgrounds.

Meghan Martin presented her swine digestive system report to the club. Taylor Poff gave a presentation on getting your steer ready for the show and Tatumn Poff gave a presentation on beef health maintenance.

The club members discussed the skillathon that will be July 15 and what to complete in their swine project books. Handouts pertaining to pigs, beef and poultry were given out for the club members to review.

The cloverbuds in the club hid rocks they had painted at the previous meeting on the fairgrounds. The rocks can be followed on Northeast Ohio Rocks on Facebook. Anyone who finds one of these rocks can take a picture of it, post it on Facebook and then hide it somewhere else.

Next month, the club will be taking up collections to help fight hunger. Its next meeting is June 10 at the fairgrounds.

• • •

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The Tractor Supply Company raised over $825,000 for 4-H programs through its Paper Clover fundraiser.

Between April 26 and May 7, Tractor Supply stores across the country sold paper clovers for $1 or more to customers at the checkout.

The money will be awarded as scholarships for 4-H members to attend county-level development programs, camps and leadership conferences.

2017 marks the eighth consecutive year of the semi-annual Paper Clover Campaign — a partnership between Tractor Supply and National 4-H Council — which has generated more than $11 million in funding.

This year, individual 4-H clubs greeted customers at stores and held their own promotions, including greenhouse sales, 4-H alumni events, and social media challenges.

The Paper Clover Campaign will return to Tractor Supply Company this fall, Oct. 4-15, 2017. For more information visit tractorsupply.com/4h.

• • •

BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga Dairymen 4-H club met May 21, at Hastings Dairy. Club members discussed old and new business including upcoming events and the skillathon date.

For this year’s community service project, club members agreed to participate in blankets for veterans and donate money to less fortunate families so they can enjoy a day at fair.

Club members are expecting to receive their cows in early June and held an educational meeting on working with the animals and farm safety.