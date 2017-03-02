Roundup of 4-H news for March 2, 2017

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — The Mahoning County Goat Herders hosted a meeting Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at O’Brock Farm. During the meeting members were reminded of the Quality Assurance meeting March 4 at the South Range High School.

They discussed goat management. Christopher Greenfield did a demonstration, Learning About Goats.

The next meeting will be March 13 at 7 p.m. at O’Brock Farm.

• • •

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Capriculturists 4-H club met at the Greenford Ruritan Building Feb. 19, at 3 p.m.

New officers were elected for 2017: Ashley James, president; Tyler Moff, vice president; Rhianna Wolfson, secretary; Colin Meehan, treasurer; and Molly St. John, news reporter.

In new business, the club agreed to provide concessions for the Youngstown All Breed Dog Show March 19.

Rhianna Wolfson gave a health report on colds and germs; Jacob Williams gave a report on Camp Whitewood; and Ashley James gave a safety report and demonstration on safe animal handling.

The next meeting is March 20, 7 p.m. at the Greenford Ruritan Building at the Canfield Fair.

• • •

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Country Folks and Country Barbwires 4-H Clubs met recently. The 4-H officers were installed by Mr. Reynolds. Reports were given by the Health, Safety and Community Service officers. The clubs will hold a bake sale at the Washington Township firemen’s breakfast March 5 at the firehouse.

They will also raise money by selling Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls for $5 a dozen. Members will participate in the Marlboro Memorial Day parade May 29. The clubs were reminded that the Extravaganza will be held on July 15 and clothing judging is on July 18. The next 4-H meeting will be held at the Beechwood UM Church at 7 p.m., March 20.

• • •

CHARDON, Ohio — The Breeders and Feeders 4-H club met Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at the Munson Township Hall. The club introduced all new members and handed out member application forms.

The safety officer gave a report on thunderstorms. Then the club reviewed the window display, the roller skating party on March 26, the thank you letter from the dog warden, the candy bar sale, and the 4-H scholarship applications.

The club also reviewed important dates on the 4-H calendar including clover bud camp from July 13-14 and 4-H camp from June 18-24. The meeting was adjourned at 3:55 p.m.

The next meeting will be held on March 26.