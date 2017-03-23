Roundup of 4-H news for March 23, 2017

THOMPSON, Ohio — The Thompson Ledge Dairymen held the first meeting of the year Feb. 18, at Thompson Town Hall. Nominations and voting for new club officers were held. Also, the chapter went over new poultry changes.

The club discussed and decided to do a 4-H window display at Robison’s Equipment Supply and Schaffert’s Feed in Thompson. Members also discussed the new fair theme for 2017, which is “Country roots and cowboy boots.”

The club will be doing a fundraiser by selling Malley’s Chocolates. The next meeting is April 8.

• • •

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio — The Village Varieties 4-H club met March 7.

The club discussed scholarships at Camp Whitewood and camp fees.

Trash pick up is April 1 at the O’Brock house.

Demonstrations were on CPR.

• • •

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio — The Mahoning County Goat Herders 4-H club met March 13 at the O’Brock farm.

The club discussed quality assurance and what everyone learned. They also talked about kidding.

The next meeting will be April 24 at 7 p.m. at the O’Brock farm.

The club will play goat bingo to learn the parts of a goat.

• • •

CANFIELD, Ohio — Mahoning County Junior Fair Board members elected their 2017 officers: Karl Reph , president; Kristyn Svetlak, vice president; Karlee Banks, secretary/treasurer; Tess Emerson, assistant secretary/treasurer; and Callia Barwick and Sam Colonna, news reporters.

Committee chairs were also elected: public relations committee will be guided by Callia Barwick and Samantha Colonna, the dance committee will be led by Brittany Siembieda, the Battle of the Barns will be headed by Elizabeth Schemetti and Kacey Cusick, the talent show will be organized by Tyler Moff, and the Youth Day committee will be led by Kristyn Svetlak.

Senior fair board member Ward Campbell discussed new buildings and a new junior fair area scheduled for 2018, Judge Anthony D’Apolito shared interview tips and how to preparing for the future, and Beth Smith, the new 4-H youth development leader, talked about the 4-H Achievement Record and the rewards of good record keeping.

Mahoning County Junior Fair Board will meet again April 20, at 7 p.m., in the Colonial Inn on the Canfield Fairgrounds.