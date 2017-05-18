Roundup of 4-H news for May 18, 2017

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — During the May meeting of the Western Reserve Rangers 4-H club, members were recognized for their participation in various events and contests.

Members participated in the YSU English Festival: Natalia Kresic placed first in journalism and Reese Snyder placed first in the poetry activity. Honorable mentions were: Thomas Collier, Olivia Haid and Reese Snyder.

Members were encouraged to participate in Communications Days at the Canfield Fairgrounds, June 19.

Members signed up to participate in the Berlin Center Memorial Day Parade May 28 and the Canfield Fourth of July Parade July 4. Sewing Learn shops begin June 15.

Members should use the Remind App to keep up to date on county and local 4-H club activities. Western Reserve Rangers will meet again June 8, at 7 p.m., at the Ellsworth Fire Hall.