ALLIANCE, Ohio — The May meeting of the Country Folks and Country Barbwires 4-H clubs was called to order by president Nicole Cook. The pledges were led by Kylie Pontius and the roll call was taken by Aleah Hall.

The two clubs will be participating in the Marlboro Memorial Day Parade. There were demonstrations given on products made in Ohio.

The next meeting will be at a local farm with a totally automated milker. The clubs will meet at 6:30 p.m. on June 19.