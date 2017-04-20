Roundup of FFA news for April 20, 2017

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter finished the spring contest invitational season March 18, at the Ashland FFA Alumni Invitational. Team members participated in the Horse Judging and General Livestock competitions.

The Horse Judging team placed first out of 14 teams and 124 individuals. The team consisted of Madison Stuart, Kelly Wilson, Sora Edwards, Brianna Englehart, and Hannah McKenzie who was Black River’s top finisher, finishing eighth overall.

In addition, two Black River middle school students participated in the event: Kailee Baker finishing eighth and Chloee Howard, finishing 17th.

The General Livestock team consisted of members, Anna Shearer, Brianna Clifford, Callee Aviles, Eric Cordonnier and Taylor Hendershot.

In addition, Hope Diaz, a Black River middle school student also participated in the event.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United FFA hosted its annual banquet April 6. About 150 parents and members were in attendance, including Mrs. Zeisler, West Branch High School agriculture teacher, guests from neighboring schools and United School board members.

Awards were handed out such as general livestock judging, dairy judging, soil judging and Greenhand awards. This year’s Star Greenhand award went to freshman Shelby Kornbau, the Star Chapter Farmer award went to senior Cody Cooper and the Star in Agribusiness award went to Shawn Grubb.

Becky Bernet and Shawn Grubb were awarded plaques for earning their state degrees.

Students chose the Honorary Member award, which went to Doug Cooper.

This year’s top salesperson for selling fruit went to Becky Bernet. A check was presented by Mr. and Mrs. Joe Bernet from Monsanto for $2,500 from their America’s Farmers Grow Communities fund, which was awarded to United FFA.

To conclude ceremonies, the 2017-2018 officer team was inducted. President Becky Bernet, Vice President Makenzie Clemens, Secretary Megan Drake, Reporter Courtney Cooper, Treasurer Haley Santee, Student Advisor Taylor Hippely and Sentinel Brendan Rose.