Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 3, 2017

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter participated in the Spencer Fourth of July parade by entering a float. The following members participated: Hannah Abfall, Eric Cordonnier, Cori Aviles, John Bricker, Callee Aviles, Mitchell Young, Coleton McCourt, Joe Mennell, Brianna Englehart and Breanna Clifford. FFA member Hannah McKenzie followed the float on her horse.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Three members of the Loudonville FFA chapter attended general camp sessions during June and July at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton.

Senior Samantha Augustine and junior Madalyn Sponsler participated in the third section June 26-20 with over 200 other FFA members. Mya Switzer participated in the fifth session the week of July 10.

The 2017 camp had a Dr. Seuss theme. Activities included state officer workshops, the Adventure Valley obstacle course, a talent show, group activities and camp chapter meetings.