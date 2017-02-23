Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 23, 2017

ZANESVILLE, Ohio— The West Muskingum FFA chapter placed fourth in the Ag Sales Career Development Event, held at Harrison Central. This was the first time the chapter has participated in this event.

Team members included: Jena Maxwell, Madisyn Faris, Joshua Stemm, and Jacob Stemm, who sold work boots from the West Muskingum Boot Company.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA chapter recently hosted its 39th Annual Sausage Breakfast for the community Feb. 3 in the Zane Trace High School cafeteria.

Over 750 meals were served and nearly $5,000 in donations accepted during the event.

FFA members worked throughout the week to prepare over 450 pounds of sausage by processing meat from nine hogs that were donated by local farmers and FFA supporters.

The students worked with cafeteria staff and adult farmer volunteers to cut, season, grind and stuff the sausages in the kitchen after school hours.

Members also made twenty fleece blankets to donate to Children’s Hospital and taught lessons over pork products, swine breeds and sausage preparation to nearly 400 elementary students in grades 1-3.

The chapter plans to donate all of the proceeds to Children’s Hospital and the Ross County Junior Fair as it has after every sausage breakfast.

Next year’s breakfast will be Feb. 2.

Three Zane Trace FFA officers recently earned Gold Ratings on their respective officer books at the Regional FFA Evaluation Feb. 6 at the Ohio FFA Center; Secretary Alanee Fannin, Reporter Ann Shelby and Treasurer Sky Graves.

They will all be recognized on stage during a ceremony at the Ohio FFA State Convention May 4-5.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter officers and State Degree applicants submitted officer books and degree applications for the regional evaluation held at Certified Angus Beef in Wooster.

All officer books received a perfect score and gold rating. The treasure’s book was submitted by Senior Treasurer Hannah Moskal and Junior Treasurer Sora Edwards; the reporter’s book was submitted by Matti O’Farrelly; and the secretary’s book was submitted by Senior Secretary Callee Aviles and Junior Secretary Cori Aviles.

John Bricker, Scott Jeffery, Eric Cordonnier, Callee Aviles and McKenzie Hendershot met all the requirements for the Ohio FFA State Degree and will be advancing to the State Evaluation for final approval.

In addition, Callee Aviles also applied for a Job Placement Poultry Production Proficiency Award for her Supervised Agricultural Experience, based on her job placement at Meyer Hatchery. Her application also qualified to move onto the State Evaluation.

All senior officers and degree applicants will be recognized at the Ohio FFA State Convention, in May.

• • •

BERLIN, Ohio — Application season for Hiland FFA members to apply for State FFA Degree, American FFA Degree, FFA proficiency awards, and officer books occurs during December to February.

Hiland FFA continue the tradition of hosting record book days dedicated for members interested in applying for the highly competitive awards. Those days consist of FFA members updating records, making corrections to records, and working with Ms. Albright.

It is also a chance for students to catch up on officer duties. The secretary, treasurer and reporter’s book were submitted along with degree and proficiency applications at regional evaluations.

For each award the members needs to fill out an application and SAEs (Supervised Agriculture Experience) record book. All of the officer books received a gold rating and will be recognize at state convention.

Members recently delivered fruit to their customers. The top ten fruit sale members are Marlin Hershberger, Bailey Engstrom, Cheryl Yoder, Natalie Lovell, Tallie Troyer, Diane Yoder, Tanner Neuschwander, Sierra Hershberger, Lexi Raber, and first was Sheila Troyer.

• • •

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA held a clothing drive from Jan. 30 through Feb. 10. Students brought in clothes to their first period class and all of the clothes were given to the Salvation Army of Wooster to help clothe our fellow community members.

A huge part of the FFA Motto is “Living to Serve,” which the chapter’s economic development committee, the group of FFA members in charge of this event, conducted through this clothing drive.

Committee members consisted of Peyton Mullet, Annie Boss, Beth Taylor, Tori Ingold, Tim Leohr, Dylon Woodrum, and Dylan Stoller. The FFA chapter ended up gathering about 8 extra large garbage bags and four boxes of clothes to bring to the Wooster Salvation Army.

Our chapter members are humbled to see the amount of clothing they could donate to a greater good, as well as the number of people they could selflessly serve within their community.